Ivana Alawi awarded TikTok Shop Celebrity of the Year

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 21, 2024 | 9:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi received the TikTok Shop Celebrity of the Year award recently. 

In her acceptance speech, Ivana thanked TikTok for the award. 

"First I'd like to thank TikTok Shop for this special award. Thank you so much," she said. 

A post shared by Ivana Alawi (@ivanaalawi)

"Actually, TikTok shop has a very special place in my heart kasi ang daming sales because of TikTok Shop and ang daming natutulungan, our affiliates and all," she said.  

"Thank you for bringing (it) into our lives," she added. — Video by Anjilica Andaya

