Ivana Alawi denies involvement with Mayor Albee Benitez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 11, 2024 | 9:54am
Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez and Ivana Alawi
Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez and Ivana Alawi
Albee Benitez, Ivana Alawi via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi set the record straight regarding the rumors circulating about her involvement with Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez. The actress-vlogger initially thought to stay quiet but had to deny the rumors after her sister and mother received hurtful comments. 

Ivana posted her statement on her verified Facebook page. 

“I tried to stay quiet at dumedma na lang dahil sa paniniwala ko na hindi ako dapat magsalita lalo kapag alam ko na wala akong ginagawang masama. But because of the false accusations and hurtful words that are being thrown to my Mom and Mona, kinailangan ko nang linawin ang mga bagay,” Ivana said. 

She stressed that her post on Saturday will be the first and last time she will address the issue. 

As published, Ivana wrote: "HINDI PO AKO ANG NASASABING girlfriend ni Mayor Albee Benitez.”

She added, “I met him when I had work in Bacolod. He was very accommodating and friendly. At hindi lang siya ang politikong nakilala ko at naging kaibigan.”

Ivana reiterated what she had earlier said about seeing someone. “All I can say is that he is a respectable businessman and not a politician.”

Benitez also posted a statement regarding the issue on Facebook. 

"As for recent personal matters, I kindly request understanding and respect for privacy to shield all innocent parties involved," Benitez said. 

"In my private capacity as a film and TV program producer, my professional interaction with various celebrities is inherent to the nature of the business. At this moment, my primary focus is on safeguarding the interests of Bacolod City," he added. 

Ogie Diaz reported that Benitez and Alawi were recently spotted in Japan. They were also seen together in Baguio. 

“Mahirap namang husgahan natin si Ivana, so dapat si Ivana rin ang sumagot niyan, kung paano niya lilinawin ‘yan, ‘no. Kung siya nga ‘yung tinutukoy," Ogie said. 

“Kung hindi naman siya, please disregard previous message,” he added. 

Last December, Alawi admitted that she is in a relationship. 

“My heart is happy. Ayaw ko namang sabihin na super happy kasi siyempre start pa lang so, happy,” she said. 

Ivana did not give details about her boyfriend, opting to keep her relationship private.

RELATED: 'Wala siyang kayabang-yabang': Ivana Alawi bares new boyfriend 

ALBEE BENITEZ

IVANA ALAWI
