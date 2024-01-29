Moroccan Festival in Manila urges shoppers to explore Moroccan culture

MANILA, Philippines — Rustan’s recently gave its shoppers a rare look and taste of Moroccan culture and lifestyle via a grand festival called Morocco Kingdom of Light, held in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Moroccan National Tourism Office.

Shoppers had a blast, as Moroccan luxury pieces, especially for the home, are truly exquisite. And as the festival drew to a close, seven loyal patrons, who qualified by presenting proof of a minimum purchase of P10,000 at Rustan’s, were rewarded with hefty “Moroccan” prizes that were up for grabs in a grand raffle draw that served as the culmination to the festival.

The Morocco Kingdom of Light grand raffle draw saw the Grand Prize Winner receiving an all-expense paid trip for two, Business Class Tickets, to Morocco, courtesy of Emirates, while the second to seventh prize winners took home luxury merchandise from Morocco.

The second, third, and fourth prize winners brought a touch of elegance to their homes by winning large, medium, and small Zellige Tile Moroccan Fountains, respectively. More unique Moroccan prizes promising to add functionality and artistic charm to homes went to the succeeding winners, with a Zellige Tile Table Set of 3 won by the fifth prize winner, an authentic Moroccan Rug won by the sixth prize winner, and a Moroccan Dinnerware Set of 12 won by the seventh prize winner.

Presiding over the grand raffle draw were Zenaida Tantoco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rustan’s; Val Khodaverdi, VP of Store Operations at Rustan’s; Michael Huang, SVP at Rustan’s; Khalid Aljaheri, UAE Consul; and Saeed Miran, Emirates Country Manager.

The grand raffle draw may have already been held, but there will be an extended availability of Moroccan luxury merchandise at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, and Cebu, so patrons still have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of Morocco. The allure of exclusive Moroccan merchandise continues to beckon at Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-la, where the splendid array awaits those with a penchant for the exotic, while it has reached Rustan’s Cebu, which makes the exclusive collection accessible to even more discerning shoppers.

Explore the fascinating display of Handmade Moroccan Fountains adorned with Zellige tiles, a diverse array of Brass Lamps sourced from Casablanca, and captivating camel bone jars and jewelry boxes meticulously hand-carved with beautiful designs. Elevate your dining experience with handmade Moroccan porcelain dinnerware and tajines, complemented by the intricate charm of Moroccan silverware. Immerse yourself in bursts of colors with the exquisite Moroccan linens, poufs, ottomans, and rugs. It's an experience that transcends the ordinary, making you feel as if you’re right smack in the heart of Marrakesh, sipping mint tea, sampling spices and dates, and slathering on Argan oil, all of which are made available by Rustan’s.

Through this inspired endeavor that celebrates light as a source of inspiration, creation, and energy, the Filipino department store chaim aims to not only uphold its commitment to enhancing the Filipino shopping experience with quality and curated merchandise but also shares the authentic traditions and craftsmanship of Moroccan artistry, thus connecting the country to the rest of the world.