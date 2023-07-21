'BYOB': Back-to-school, school break adventure must-haves

MANILA, Philippines — School's out!

But alas, a new school year looms in the coming months.

So whether you're preparing for the next school year or eyeing for essentials for a last-minute school break road trip, check out these new options that you might find helpful in your journey ahead!

'Find fun everywhere' with luggage made of sustainable materials

American Tourister is getting ready to keep you on your toes with the pent-up exuberance and pure desire for fun that has been reserved for years of the pandemic. The collection is made to showcase the functionality of the luggage and its wide array of colourways, that would prove to capture the dynamics and spontaneity against all sorts of gram-worthy backdrops all around the world.

"Find Fun Everywhere" is a 360-degree campaign encompassing amplification via various media channels and out-of-home advertising island-wide, and across Southeast Asia. The investment in this campaign is significant and reflects the company’s commitment to creating a memorable and impactful experience for its customers from the first touchpoint to the final conversion - bringing it as your companion to the Greatest Trip of All Time!

With the Frontec series, everything becomes so much easier on the go, with a laptop compartment made at opening for easy access and a USB port. On top of it being expandable for your needs, it is layered with the Duosaf Security Zipper and TSA Combination Lock to keep your mind at ease with its anti-theft double protection. Definitely a true portable 360 solution on the go.

Pack in more fun (and more shopping!) with the expandable Curio series. This design is for the ones who go heavy, be it with your snacks or clothing. The expandability function allows you to pack to the brim and stay secure with the DuoSaf Security Zipper and recessed TSA lock. Its soft handles and 360 double wheels ensure smooth rolling comfort even if it’s at its maximum capacity. To add on the fun, pick from 5 colourways to match your individuality!

Meanwhile, Squasem Series is for the ones who love their compartments. Travel Tidy with Squasem, with its multi-pocket and multi-functioned storage design lined on the interior. With its sturdy PP (Polypropylene) material, its durability is beyond your imagination. This range is expandable to its fullest and provides the needed extra storage space for your trip. Lined with antimicrobial for your protection, travel with a peace of mind with its DuoSaf Security Zipper that is double layered anti-theft protection that comes part of the luggage as well.

Travel in style with the rich hues of Maxivo. Encapsulated with the iconic PlentiVol Packing System, the main lid is shallow ensuring plenty of storage for you and making sure everything is secure and ready for your journey. The Maxivo focuses on the ease of usage - pack, pick it up, and you’re ready for fun.

The collection is available from in all American Tourister stores nationwide and online at https://www.americantourister.com.ph/find-fun-everywhere/.

Multipurpose school, travel bags made of recycled plastic, leather

Take a sweet bite into life with Doughnut, an all-around bag companion for every person’s exciting adventures. Whether one is headed to higher summits, down to the beach and seas, exploring the concrete jungle around the Metro, or conquering life at work or in school – Doughnut delivers incredibly fresh styles to give the feeling of comfort and confidence in every journey. This season, Doughnut tickles the wanderlusts to craving more adventures with its newest collections, perfect for work, travel, and even school.

Taking inspiration from galaxies and iridescent nebula, the Kaleido Series charms with its chic designs and whimsical patterns, all featuring vibrant colors. The product range is comprised of Macaroon, Lighthouse, Florence, Plus One Mini, and Priestess which are surprisingly nostalgic as it gives a subtle nod to the iconic fashion of Y2K (the Year 2000), capturing the spirit= of the new millennium with interesting bag silhouettes and eye-catching palettes.

Beyond its sweet aesthetic, the collection also delivers functionality and durability. The bags are made from 400D Repreve Polyester Twill – a material made from recycled plastic bottles, and is the world’s leading brand of recycled performance fiber – with recycled leather trimming. Each piece is also water repellent so valuable contents are safe and secure no matter the weather. For added convenience, the bags have compartments designed for everyday essentials like mobile phones, handy laptops, tablets, and water bottles. Adjust the padded straps for extra comfort, especially on long trips and walks.

The Kaleido Series comes in different sizes and variations – from mini backpacks to satchels. Feel over the moon with the new bag must-haves which are available in color mixes: Buttery Checked for purple, yellow, and brown; Mushroom Checked for shades of brown; and Wisteria which is dominantly purple, with yellow and brown as accents.

The Actualise Series belongs to a distinct collection of Doughnut which has its own series of releases focused on functional and flexible designs that make use of higher-grade materials and build. Styles within this collection usually provide larger storage capacities and serve multiple uses. The series offers practical and straightforward styles. In addition to being ideal for climbing, the bags are also built to withstand different types of rough adventures and activities. This collection aims to keep its users focused and on the right path, with bags built with longevity in mind.

Very prominent and pronounced in this collection is the more structured design. Compact and durable, the Actualise Series is proud to be a heavy-duty collection. Bags are made from 420D Nylonplus Recycled Ocean Waste Nylon, and are waterproof. There’s an elasticated bungee system as well for additional external storage. Every piece is designed with numerous multi-function slots with separate zippered compartments. Moreover, there are plenty of external pockets made for easy access, with flap closures that provide more security.

While Astir Large, Dynamic Large, Lucid, and Stargazer can be carried as backpacks, experience the ultimate in versatility on the rest of the bag styles which can be transformed in many ways: Guild is a 2-in-1 backpack that has a main bag for bigger storage and a detachable pouch that can be a front pocket or carried as a crossbody, Metanoia can be a shoulder bag or a crossbody, Atom can be a harness, crossbody, or a bumbag, Sturdy can be a backpack, duffle, or hand carry, and Intuition can be carried as a pouch or worn with a lanyard. Keep up with the climb and reach new heights with the Actualise Series.

Head to Doughnut for bags that keep you moving forward. Shop the Kaleido Series and Actualise Series in stores located at Glorietta 3, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM Seaside, TriNoma, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Ayala Malls Central Bloc. The Kaleido Series is also available in select SM Department stores and select Rustan’s stores. Find Doughnut online at www.doughnutphilippines.com, LazMall, Shopee Mall, and Zalora. For more information and updates, follow @doughnutofficial_ph on Instagram and TikTok, and @doughnutofficial.ph on Facebook.

Crunchy, filling 'baon' for school, work or road trips

Filipinos love the classic bone-in fried chicken. While the usual bone-in fried chicken has become a comfortable go-to for ordering or dining in, Shakey’s is here to level up the fried chicken game with a whole new chicken experience.

Shakey’s Tender Crrrunch Chicken Fingers are crunchy and mouthwatering on the outside, and deliciously juicy and tender on the inside. These chicken fingers are made from real, lean, chicken tenderloins and are hand-battered with uniquely seasoned breading and then fried to golden perfection.

Every piece is packed with all the goodness of fried chicken in one solid crunchy bite. And because these chicken fingers are boneless, they’re great to eat on the go, whether for snacking or paired with your favorite Shakey’s pizza! No bones, no fuss! To complete the experience, Shakey’s serves their Tender Crrrunch Chicken Fingers with a vegan BBQ dipping sauce.

Shakey’s Tender Crrrunch Chicken Fingers comes in 6 pcs. at P249 and 10 pcs. at P399. Starting July 18, 2023, you can enjoy this offering in all Shakey’s stores nationwide. Available in dine in, carryout, and delivery through the Shakey’s Super App, Hotline, and website. To know more, follow @shakeysph on Instagram and Shakey’s Philippines on Facebook.

Lush collaborates with 'Super Mario Bros.' movie for fun bath experience

Power-up your bathing as Lush joins forces with Nintendo + Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie to launch a limited-edition range of products.

The fresh handmade cosmetics company, Lush, releases an exclusive product collection after the success of Nintendo + Illumination’s animated action comedy "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," featuring a Princess Peach body spray, Mario and Luigi shower gels, and a first-of-its-kind ‘surprise’ mystery Question Block bath bomb with power-up soaps hidden inside.

Exclusively available in Lush stores, on the Lush app, and online at Lush.com.ph, the Lush X The Super Mario Bros. Movie collection gives fans the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition 8-piece range based on some of the most popular characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The first product of its kind, which Lush has never created before, is the Question Block bath bomb with a hidden collectable power-up soap inside, each with its own unique fragrance and color. From mischievous mushrooms to the elusive and exclusive gold star, there are six to choose from.

Two new shower gels are hitting the shelves, which promise to brighten up any bathroom: a red nostalgic cola-cube-scented Mario shower gel packed with cleansing pomegranate juice, and a fluorescent green Luigi shower gel scented with crisp, clean apple and rose absolute.

A Gold Coin soap featuring fan favourite ‘Honey I Washed the Kids’ scent will clean even the hardest working adventurers, and two shower jellies, based on the movie’s Princess Peach and Bowser, are scented with peaches and pineapple, and Lush’s spicy "Fireside" scent.

Lush has dedicated a body spray to the heroine of the movie, the iconic Princess Peach, creating an entirely new scent: a juicy blend of peaches and pineapple. Fans of the movie also will be able to create their own bespoke mystery gift boxes by adding in their favorite products from the exclusive range packaged in an iconic yellow Question Block box.

Gather together some amazing products and bundle them up in the limited edition, waste-free Knot Wrap featuring favorite characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Knot Wraps are a wonderful way to wrap gifts again and again with no need for wasteful, single-use paper. It also makes for a great gift in and of itself as it can be used as a scarf, headband, or any other accessory the imagination can dream up.

“We’re thrilled with the Lush X The Super Mario Bros. Movie collaboration,” said Stephanie Kraus, SVP Global Design and Product Development, Universal Products & Experiences. “The collection is innovative and iconic with surprise and delight elements inspired by the film, and we can’t wait for the reaction from fans.”

The Lush X The Super Mario Bros. Movie collection is now available exclusively on Lush.com.ph, Lush app, and in stores nationwide.

Simple joys for me-time moments

Balancing work and their personal lives was not an easy task, but celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez make sure they find time to enjoy things they love.

“We look forward to any chance we get to enjoy the company of one another and [our dog] Soba, even if we only get a couple of hours or minutes of free time to do so. We’re even more

appreciative of these moments.” Mikael said.

“Before, we really pushed ourselves to work until madaling araw. But we realized that we need to put a limit and that we have to find time to reward ourselves also,” Megan added.

Though they’re limited to staying at home, Mikael and Megan still find ways to reward themselves through simple yet satisfying activities. One of the best ways to chill after a busy day – a marathon of TV shows and movies while in pajamas and with a cozy cup of hot chocolate. Swiss Miss is one of the celebrity couple’s must-haves when they go on a binge-watching spree.

“For the anime lovers out there, we’ve been watching Hunter x Hunter and Demon Slayer. And then, for video game lovers, we watched Witcher. From time to time, there’s the occasional K-Drama or Korean movie that’s nice to watch,” Mikael shared.



Rewarding oneself can be as simple as satisfying cravings, preparing a tasty treat or cooking a favorite dish. For Megan and Mikael, experimenting with Swiss Miss’ various flavors to create delicious snacks and drinks turned out to be a memorable experience. Megan’s favorite was adding Swiss Miss Chocolate Hazelnut to oatmeal. “Swiss Miss really oomph’d up the flavor and the oatmeal experience,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mikael added cinnamon, cream, and rock salt to his Swiss Miss drink. “It did add a lot of nuance to the Swiss Miss experience and I was happily surprised,” he said. “We’re not

cooks or chefs, so any wins in the kitchen is something we’ll take.”

Stylish way to show your faith

AMEN sets up shop located in Alabang Town Center where customers can now shop from its unique collection of faith and non-faith based jewelry items, all made in Italy with exceptional craftsmanship. Founded by Giovanni Licastro, AMEN's jewelry is created with a deep willingness to share meaningful symbols and words of faith and love with loved ones. According to Licastro, "At the heart of this project, there is faith and love and a deep willingness to share words and meaningful symbols through jewelry with the loved ones so that they can feel protected. AMEN means wearing a feeling, an emotion that rises almost casually but that stands by choice and brings us every day wherever we want to be with the people we want to share our deepest values with."

AMEN offers a wide range of collections that can be worn by both men and women. The brand's product line starts at P2,800.00 with the Prayer Bracelet Collection, which is made of authentic Italian leather. Among other collections, other best-selling designs include the Vita Cristi et Maria Collection which highlights the life of Christ or Mary and the Quadricuore Collection which is a combination of 4 hearts signifying faith, hope, love, and luck in different colors add life to one’s fashion style of where your heart is at the moment.

Apart from its faith-based collection, AMEN also offers a range of non-faith based jewelry items, including necklaces, rings, and earrings that cater to different styles and preferences.

All of AMEN's products are made in Italy, ensuring the highest quality and craftsmanship. The brand's commitment to quality and style has made it a popular choice for those seeking unique and meaningful jewelry.

"We are thrilled to bring a unique collection of jewelry to the Philippines with the opening of our first kiosk location in Alabang Town Center. AMEN jewelry is designed to be more than just an accessory - it is a symbol of faith, love, and meaningful connections with those we hold dear," says Dawn Dacanay, official representative of AMEN in the Philippines. AMEN's first kiosk location is now open in Alabang Town Center and welcomes customers to discover its unique collection of jewelry. For more information, visit www.amenshop.asia.

Sweet treat for dreamers

Some snacks have a permanent spot in our hearts because they are integral to our childhood—case in point: Presto Peanut Butter Cookie. For some, it was their go-to merienda during recess, the treat they shared with their high school crush, or the snack their barkada would munch on when they hung out after class. If you happen to love it, we have amazing news for you. Your favorite childhood cookie now has a new and more decadent version: Presto Premium.

Just imagine, the classic, creamy peanut butter Presto cookie sandwich but enveloped in a thick, smooth, and melt-in-your-mouth chocolate coating—that’s Presto Premium. The richness of the chocolate and the nuttiness of the peanut butter make an irresistible combination that rewards your taste buds with every bite.

Enjoy it as a mini reward for powering through your to-do list, share it with your colleagues at work, or get your barkada together and take a trip down memory lane while savoring this fan-fave cookie in a new way.

Presto Premium Cookie offers deliciousness at a budget-friendly price. This delectable treat is available for a limited time only (August 2023 or until supplies last). You can get a box of 12 two-piece packs for just P162.00 (SRP). That's a total of 24 chocolate-coated peanut butter cookies. Shop Presto Premium at select supermarkets nationwide and online via Lazada. For more information, visit Presto Creams’ official Facebook page.

Snacktime Favorites for morning, afternoon 'merienda'

There are moments in a day where we suddenly feel like munching on a snack. So, it’s best to have your favorites ready when the urge kicks in.

If you’re on the lookout for delicious snack options for you and your loved ones, Jack ‘n Jill has got you covered. From cookies that bring delight to ate, kuya and bunso’s morning breaks, up to the crackers that mom and dad can enjoy during their afternoon merienda, there’s Jack ‘n Jill Snacktime Favorites for every member of the family.

Gearing up for a work presentation or class recitation? Snacking can sometimes give you that boost of energy that you need to help you think on your feet. For the little ones who usually have their recess as early as ten in the morning, a must-have is the crunchy bite-sized cookies, Presto Nutty Bites, in Peanut Butter and Choco Peanut flavors. While for the teens who usually take their merienda break at around three in the afternoon, there’s Presto Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich to munch on so they can recharge before their next class starts. Both snacks are made with real peanuts for that sweet and nutty flavor.

For mom and dad, a pack of Oat Krunch paired with their morning coffee might just be the combo they need to get them ready for their day. This fiber-rich cookie product is made by Munchy’s, one of Malaysia’s leading biscuit brands.

Have a sweet morning break with your delicious combo: the new Oat Krunch Cookies and your cup of Joe. If you feel like your hours are repetitive when you’re doing your chores at home, a pick-me-up treat might just be what you need. Take a break and savor the linamyum palaman of Magic Creams Choco that can make your break time magical.

With several online streaming sites becoming more accessible, families can now watch the shows they want anytime. If you’re setting up an afternoon of fun movie marathon with your loved ones, be sure to prepare Lexus Cheese for the kids, Magic Flakes Sweet Buttermilk for teens, and Dewberry Yogurt Cake in Blueberry and Strawberry variants for adults. These are new snack offerings from Jack ‘n Jill that will surely level up the fun as you binge-watch your favorite shows. Complete your bonding moment with the family with the new Lexus cookies, Dewberry Yogurt Cake and Magic Flakes Sweet Buttermilk.

For parents who take their children to sports workshops, it’s best to have snacks like Cheesy Knots and Magic Junior Cheese on hand, that the kids could eat in between lessons or matches. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to enjoy a pack or two of Magic Creams Cheese. Don’t forget to bring delicious cheesy snacks, like Magic Junior Cheese and Cheesy Knots, that your kids can enjoy while you’re outdoors.

While some families spend their weekends at home, others prefer to go out and enjoy outdoor activities such as visiting parks or strolling in malls. To make outdoor bonding moments even more delightful, you and your family can bring delicious snacks. The kiddos will surely love Lexus Choco Coated Cookies, which are crackers coated in sweet chocolate. Ate and kuya, on the other hand, can indulge on the choco-covered cake snack, Quake Overload. For the Cream-Oholics, there's Cream-O Cake Bar, a cream-filled chocolate cake bar with chocolate chip toppings.

Make your days more delightful with Jack ‘n Jill Snacktime Favorites’ wide range of options. You and your loved ones will surely enjoy its variety of biscuits and cake products anytime, anywhere. So, be sure to stock up and grab these must-have munchies from your nearest supermarket, sari-sari store, or online stores such as Lazada (www.lazada.com.ph/shop/universal-robina).

Jack ‘n Jill Snacktime Favorites is from food and beverage giant Universal Robina Corporation (URC) – makers of well-loved Pinoy brands such as Great Taste, C2, and other Jack ‘n Jill treats such as Piattos, Maxx and Cloud 9. To learn more about URC, visit its website at www.urc.com.ph.

Restore body, mind, soul

Sharing the love for self-care and its mission of providing affordable yet high-quality skin care products, Apollo Skin Solutions recently held an exclusive wellness camp for a day of pampering and self-care.

During this event, PHILUSA Corporation President Neogin Evangelista said that as one of PHILUSA Corporation’s homegrown brands, the company’s mission of providing practical yet accessible products to the market is the driving force behind its longevity.

“Apollo Skin Solutions has been a trusted heritage partner of Filipino households in traditional skin remedies for more than 30 years and continues to provide high-quality products for people who seek to have healthy-looking and moisturized skin. Our Apollo Petroleum Jelly, Apollo Sebo De Macho, Apollo Lip Balm, and Apollo Castor Oil are reliable wellness products that will help you rediscover beauty.”

In a short talk conducted by certified dermatologists with extensive practice in anti-aging and procedural aesthetic dermatology Michelle Manuel, she explained that to achieve glowing, vibrant skin, healthy habits should always be incorporated. From drinking a minimum of 3 liters of water daily to using sunscreen to protect the skin, a diet that involves a lot of fruits and veggies all play a part in helping achieve a youthful glow. According to Dr. Michelle, Vitamin C is a must in collagen production and a vital ingredient in making the skin healthy and youthful. However, she reminds us that active relaxation is also a must both for our physical and mental health. “Apart from nourishing our bodies with food, know that nothing ages like chronic stress. When we produce stress hormones (cortisol), it indirectly leads to an overproduction of sebum (oil), which causes acne to break out. Meditate, practice deep breathing, and of course, exercise.”

For radio jock, events host, and mom of two Colleen Mateo, one of her most important staples nowadays is the sebo de macho. “I recently underwent an open surgery for my gall bladder removal and one of the biggest concerns aside from recovery is wound healing. Kaya naman itong sebo de macho talaga ang lagi kong ginagamit. Kahit naman nung bata pa tayo ito naman talaga ang affordable na ointment pang iwas peklat.”

Made of pure mutton tallow, the Apollo Sebo de Macho provides moisturization benefits for the skin. Dr. Michelle, her advice for fresh scars is to gently massage the area with a sebo de macho, “I used this a lot when I was a teenager whenever I get wounds. Thankfully, the scars I had on my legs are gone now. Did the sebo de macho work? Maybe. But when I went to medical school, I learned that the act of massaging the wound is a great practice which helps in speeding up the healing of the damaged tissue and to break up the scar tissue.”

For the 24-year-old professional choreographer Aira Casim, her ultimate must-have is the petroleum jelly. “Matagal na din ako nag sasayaw at syempre talagang nagkaka kalyo na din tayo, kaya talagang ung petroleum jelly laging ‘di nawawala sa akin. Malaking tulong talaga ang petroleum jelly sa akin para ma-moisturize ang paa.”

Another millennial considering Apollo Skin Solutions her everyday staple is fashion and lifestyle content creator Janeska Margaux. “I usually deal with dry skin, that's why I always use the Apollo Petroleum Jelly. It helps me feel more confident whenever I post OOTD content on social media.”

The Apollo Petroleum Jelly has long been an ultimate staple both for beauty and health care. From relieving symptoms of eczema, soothing diaper rash, and eye makeup remover to moisturizing hands and feet, this inexpensive and effective product is surely one can’t live without at home or in the bag. For athletes or even those who are into high-impact workouts, this product also helps to ensure skin areas predisposed to skin chafing are well lubricated.

With petroleum jelly as the most accessible occlusive or moisturizing agent with versatile qualities, dermatologists like Dr. Michelle puts a premium on its multi-purpose benefit. From helping seal the skin with a water-protective barrier, it also works wonders with other ingredients, making it an ideal base for most skin care products and an active ingredient in managing eczema.

Another product that makes Apollo Skin Care Solutions a favorite Filipino brand is the castor oil and lip balm. “Sympre kahit nasa bahay o kaya quick vlogging, ang lagi kong ginagamit ay Apollo Lip Balm in pretty in pink. Favorite ko sya kasi fresh in an instant without the heavy make-up,” says Colleen. “And for the castor oil, part na talaga ito ng beauty regimen ko, para sa akin thick brows and lashes are life!”

For P60, the seven-gram Apollo Lip Balm is formulated with Vitamin E, has a light strawberry flavor, and is paraben-free. Made of US-sourced pure petrolatum, this is an assurance of its authentic but still affordable quality. Another exciting addition to the Apollo Skin Solutions family is castor oil. Made of 100% pure, cold-pressed castor oil, this brow and lashes nourishing formula that helps to stimulate the growth of strands are also lightweight and easy to use anytime, anywhere. Available in a conveniently packaged mascara bottle and applicator, it’s also made affordable for only P 89.

For those who love sports and workouts, Apollo Skin Solutions is a cult favorite, especially its petroleum jelly and sebo de macho for minor wounds. Other products such as castor oil and lip balm are considered a holy grail to achieve a more put-together look without being overly done.

“The Apollo Wellness Camp is also a reminder that beauty and wellness should never be put on hold. We’ll never be at our best for our loved ones if we don’t prioritize our well-being,” adds Apollo Skin Solutions brand manager Nicole Alejandro.

During the Apollo Wellness Camp, the participants were divided into three breakout sessions from bowling, and pickleball, to yoga at the Tivoli Royale Country Club. “The prepared activities were designed to encourage movement, build connections, and be intentional about a well-balanced lifestyle. Additionally, we’re happy to share that wellness is always within reach with Apollo Skin Solutions.”

Vaseline Core Range Campaign

Breakthrough classroom of the 'New Normal'

During the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the education sector needed guidance on how students would continue learning despite limitations at home. Many digital learning management systems (LMS) were explored, searching for the best alternative to physical classrooms. Among them, Rex Education's Schoology has grown in popularity and has become one of the most useful and impactful LMS.

Schoology is a cloud-based LMS that helps educators and academic institutions create engaging content, teach lessons, and evaluate students' performance, bringing learning and assessment together in one platform. This digital tool enables users to utilize new and existing content, making it easy to create instructional materials. It contains rich shared resources, including user-generated lessons, assignments, and exams. Furthermore, its assessment tools aid teachers in more efficiently annotating and grading student responses. It also includes data and analytic functions for tracking student progress and identifying learning gaps.

LMS oversight is more complex than it appears. Apart from the country's challenges with Internet connectivity, some people may need more technical expertise to use this kind of system. However, this is manageable with Schoology because it is easy to navigate, user-friendly, and has a broader reach.

Moreover, Schoology is the only LMS with a built-in collaboration feature, connecting everyone to the same network to improve communication and sharing in the classroom, throughout the institution, and even globally. It makes linking apps, materials, and systems easier, allowing any institution's system or requirements to run and be monitored more seamlessly.

Additionally, using its mobile application, any student or teacher can access resources, classes, assignments, and discussions no matter where they are. As witnessed, especially in the last three years, learning management systems are becoming increasingly crucial in helping teachers and learners manage, plan, deliver, and track the learning process. Therefore, selecting the best system, such as Schoology, is vital to meet everyone's needs and assist schools, teachers, and learners in achieving their goals.

The country has reopened schools recently and returned to a face-to-face learning modality. Despite this, it is safe to conclude that some pandemic breakthroughs, such as online learning, are here to stay. After all, Schoology is not a replacement for physical classrooms but rather a tool to aid learning strategies, provide flexibility to accommodate more students and strengthen the educational system.

Skin awareness global campaign returns

Cetaphil, a renowned skincare brand, launched its Global Skin Awareness Month campaign for the second year. This campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of proper skincare and provide Dermatologist approved solutions to individuals with sensitive skin.

Affecting 70% of individuals worldwide, skin sensitivity is defined by unpleasant skin sensations such as stinging and burning. It can affect various parts of the body, including the face. “We truly believe that those with sensitive skin shouldn’t have to compromise on the products and ingredients they use, which is why all our dermatologist-recommended products are formulated with a deep understanding of sensitive skin needs. We ensure that all our products hydrate and protect all types of sensitive skin - dry, dehydrated, combination, oily, acne-prone, eczema-prone, and everything in between,” says Galderma Prescription, OTx & Consumer Care, Business Unit Head, Jade Silva-netto Ponoc.

Cetaphil believes that every skin story deserves the best care, which is why the brand offers different product lines that cater to different skin conditions. For individuals with sensitive and dry skin, Gentle Skin Cleanser is clinically proven to provide continuous hydration to protect skin against dryness, while Moisturizing Lotion is clinically proven to soothe and provide lasting 48-hour hydration instantly.

For dull and uneven skin tone, the Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance line is recommended for consumers experiencing hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. The Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance line is clinically proven to visibly brighten skin without causing damage to the skin barrier. It is specifically designed for sensitive skin and is a proven regimen to diminish the appearance of dark spots and improve skin's radiance in just as early as 14 days.

For a baby's delicate skin, the Cetaphil Baby line is clinically proven to support and strengthen the natural development of babies’ sensitive skin with a range of daily care products specially designed to protect and nourish from birth onwards. The brand’s organic calendula line soothes and moisturizes the baby’s sensitive skin all day without irritation. All the products in the Cetaphil Baby range are hypoallergenic, paraben-free, tear-free, and alcohol-free.

While for those with Atopic Dermatitis, the brand offers the Cetaphil Pro line. Cetaphil Pro products are known for its patented Filaggrin Technology that helps restore the skin's natural

moisture barrier and soothes very dry, itchy, eczema-prone skin.

As a dermatologist-recommended brand, Cetaphil is dedicated to promoting proper skin health, and this year, they launched Cetaphil PH YouTube channel in partnership with board-certified dermatologists to provide valuable insights on proper skincare practices, tips, and product recommendations, making it easier for individuals to access derma-approved and quality skincare solutions that cater to unique skin needs.

Cetaphil's Skin Awareness Month initiative is part of their "We Do Skin, You Do You" advocacy, which aims to empower individuals to take control of their skin health and focus on what

matters most in their lives. The brand is available in all leading drugstores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms, Shopee and Lazada.

Keep your skin fresh, bouncy with face lotion

With heat indexes still on high, the skin needs proper attention more than ever, and by that, we mean tweaking a few things in our skincare routine to make it more appropriate for our hot and humid tropical (year-round!) weather.

Sun exposure contributes to sunburn, hyperpigmentation, and drying out the skin. High humidity also leads to increased sebum production that can make oily skin worse and more prone to breakouts, while dry skin can get flaky and rough. Harmful UV rays can also make fine lines and wrinkles more visible.

Staying in air-conditioned rooms, excessive sweating, dehydration, and even the chlorine in swimming pools can dry out the skin’s natural moisture, which can aggravate your current skin woes and make you look dull and tired.

Like they always say during this season, keep hydrated—and that’s true for your skin too. If you find your usual skincare products to be too thick and rich for the tropical climes, it’s time to switch to light hydrating products like those from Japanese cult skincare brand Hada Labo. One of its bestselling products is their face lotion that sells out a bottle every five seconds in Japan. As the first step to fresh, young-looking mochi-mochi skin, Hada Labo face lotions are known for making skin soft, bouncy, velvety matte, and of course, well-hydrated and healthy in any type of weather.

To keep these lotions light, they are all formulated without unnecessary additives, colorants, fragrances, and mineral oils that burden the skin. Rather, it retains only the most beneficial ingredients like its star ingredient hyaluronic acid that’s known for hydrating the skin by increasing its water content.

Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion is Japan’s No. 1 face lotion that’s perfect for daily use, especially if you have dry or normal skin. And it’s now improved with five kinds of hyaluronic acid that deeply hydrate the skin, replenish optimum moisture, create a moisture-locking shield to prevent moisture loss, and enhance absorption of other skin-care ingredients like your trusted sunscreen. This formula also has the world’s first fermented hyaluronic acid that significantly improves how it locks in moisture deep into the skin.

The line also has Gokujyun Hydrating Light Lotion that has a light, non-greasy formula specifically created for oily or combination skin. To revive skin and turn it back to or keep its fresh, mochi-mochi condition, use the face lotion twice a day and apply it the Hada Labo way—by patting it onto the skin after cleansing. For more beauty and skincare tips, visit hadalabo.com.ph and follow @HadaLaboPH on Facebook and Instagram.

New food, beverage offerings for dining in

If you're a food enthusiast who enjoys dining out, you’re in luck because foodpanda is reintroducing its own Dine-in service, an exciting program that provides an elevated dine-in experience that gives you up to 25% off your total bill. Whether you want to celebrate any day like it’s Father’s Day, or simply enjoy the company of your loved ones, foodpanda has you covered with their Dine-in service. Dine-in was formally launched in 2021 to cater to the growing demand for dine-in experiences. Currently available in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, and even Cagayan de Oro, foodpanda boasts a wide array of dine-in restaurants to bring you an extensive selection of delectable cuisines.

With over a thousand Dine-in restaurants nationwide, Dine-in truly is becoming a beloved choice among food enthusiasts looking for exceptional dining experiences without breaking the bank. With Dine-in, you can indulge in delicious meals at partner restaurants while enjoying a whopping up to 25% off or more on your total bill. What's more, you can avail of this incredible discount right away with your foodpanda app.

Step into adventure with Spanish footwear

Toni Pons, a Spanish footwear company known for their espadrilles, has finally opened the doors to their first official store in the Philippines at SM Megamall and Robinsons Place Manila. They are also set to launch an official store in The Hue Hotel Boracay.

In 1946 Spain, Toni Pons founder, Antoni Pons Parramon, created the first traditionally-made espadrilles made with jute or rubber in Osor, a small village near Girona. More than 75 years later, Toni Pons originated with espadrilles, but they are now also a global leader of handmade footwear.

Influenced by the land where it was born, the Toni Pons brand maintains its Mediterranean character. The relaxed and carefree vibe of the region has accompanied the brand all throughout its history. For Toni Pons, the Mediterranean is more than a place, it is a way of life. It is laid-back and brings to mind comfort, simplicity and elegance. These are the qualities that the Toni Pons brand encompasses in all of their designs.

Led by Jordi Pons, a third generation of the family, the company has established and strengthened its position not only as a Spanish heritage brand, but also as an international brand that makes stylish, high quality, and comfortable espadrilles available to everyone. With Toni Pons reaching for a global market, the small workshop in Osor has become a brand that is

synonymous to espadrilles and quality handmade footwear.

“Whoever loses their roots, loses their identity. That is the Toni Pons motto. As a brand, we are truly rooted and focused on traditions which is why we are a world leader and a trusted brand for espadrilles. As an homage to expert Spanish craftsmanship, we at Toni Pons continue to produce meticulously handcrafted footwear that are still loved and worn by many to this very day.” said Jordi Pons, Toni Pons CEO.

The Toni Pons aesthetic of easy elegance and freshness is very befitting for a tropical country such as the Philippines. The official launch of Toni Pons also coincides with our summer season. One of the undeniably great things about this time of year is the chance to whip out our summer wardrobes. With all the weekend and holiday getaways lined up, you would definitely want to curate your vacation OOTDs as best as you can. Then again, there is no need to look too far since the espadrille is the ultimate summer shoe. Whether you’re wearing trousers with a crisp linen shirt, a floaty dress or a bikini, you can’t go wrong with an espadrille to complete the look.

“The espadrille is an iconic style for summer footwear. Toni Pons is truly a brand that will resonate with many in the Philippines since our country has an abundance of sunshine year round. We are proud to share Toni Pons, a Spanish heritage brand, wherein everyone can now gain access to footwear that is simple, sophisticated and comfortable to wear no matter the

season.” shared Ivan Yao, Lucerne Group.

The event is an ode to summer as it celebrates their launch with a dance-infused fashion show. The show featured the Philippine All Stars as they strutted down the runway in their Toni Pons shoes, capping off the event with a dance number that is reminiscent of the movie musical, "Mamma Mia." This theme truly reflects how Toni Pons is as a brand: fun, fresh and easygoing.

