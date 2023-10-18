^

Pet Life

NGO rescues dog that waited over a year outside hospital for dead owner

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 1:47pm
NGO rescues dog that waited over a year outside hospital for dead owner
Morgan the dog was rescued by the Animal Kingdom Foundation after he waited for his dead owner outside a hospital for over a year
Animal Kingdom Foundation via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rescue organization Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) rescued a dog that had been waiting for over a year outside a hospital in Caloocan City for his owner, not knowing he already passed away.

The AKF shared updates about the dog on its Facebook account. The dog was given the name Morgan as he was always waiting outside the morgue of Caloocan City's Manila Central University – Filemon D. Tanchoco Medical Foundation.

Morgan's owner contracted COVID-19 sometime in the middle of 2022 and was confined in the Caloocan hospital. Morgan stayed outside, not aware that his owner died during his year-long wait.

AKF said the hospital's doctors, students, medical representatives, guards, and staff fed Morgan daily, and did not report him to the pound for they know that Morgan would be euthanized.

The organization rescued Morgan last October 7 to take him to its Rescue & Rehabilitation Center in Capas, Tarlac for a health check, rehabilitation, vaccination, and neutering before lining him up for adoption.

As of October 17, Morgan is receiving "the best care to be in the best shape possible," and is expected to be vaccinated and neutered in the coming weeks.

A teeth assessment showed that Morgan is a senior dog around 10 years old.

While not yet up for adoption, Morgan is open for sponsorship and AKF is encouraging individuals to sign up as Morgan's godparents.

RELATED: Paw patrol: Philippine security guards adopt stray cats

vuukle comment

ANIMAL RESCUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Pet medical emergency? 'Chat With A Vet' and know exactly what to do
September 25, 2023 - 12:30pm

Pet medical emergency? 'Chat With A Vet' and know exactly what to do

September 25, 2023 - 12:30pm
While cuddling your fur baby, did she suddenly display strange behavior that screams “medical emergency”? Do not...
Pet Life
fbtw
Australian receives P85,000 fine for surfing with python
September 23, 2023 - 10:15am

Australian receives P85,000 fine for surfing with python

By Agence France-Presse | September 23, 2023 - 10:15am
The intrepid surfer caused a stir on Australia's Gold Coast after footage emerged of him carving through the azure waves while...
Pet Life
fbtw
Nadine Lustre saves puppies from being thrown into river
September 7, 2023 - 1:48pm

Nadine Lustre saves puppies from being thrown into river

By Jan Milo Severo | September 7, 2023 - 1:48pm
Actress Nadine Lustre saved five puppies by stopping the owner from tossing them into the river. 
Pet Life
fbtw
'Pets deserve to live longer lives': Janella Salvador mourns death of another pet cat
September 6, 2023 - 2:08pm

'Pets deserve to live longer lives': Janella Salvador mourns death of another pet cat

By Kristofer Purnell | September 6, 2023 - 2:08pm
Actress Janella Salvador is mourning the death of her pet cat Fluffy, which she had for nearly 18 years.
Pet Life
fbtw
'Born to be Wild' host Dr. Nielsen Donato shares experience rescuing animals from disasters
September 5, 2023 - 11:41am

'Born to be Wild' host Dr. Nielsen Donato shares experience rescuing animals from disasters

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | September 5, 2023 - 11:41am
Whenever there are emergency situations involving animals, or certain animals are just in distress, celebrity veterinarian...
Pet Life
fbtw
Corgi from the Philippines wins at World Dog Show 2023
August 29, 2023 - 12:44pm

Corgi from the Philippines wins at World Dog Show 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | August 29, 2023 - 12:44pm
A male Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Eastern Promise of Hamarang, or simply Dalbong, won a world title at the recently concluded...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with