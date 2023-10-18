NGO rescues dog that waited over a year outside hospital for dead owner

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rescue organization Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) rescued a dog that had been waiting for over a year outside a hospital in Caloocan City for his owner, not knowing he already passed away.

The AKF shared updates about the dog on its Facebook account. The dog was given the name Morgan as he was always waiting outside the morgue of Caloocan City's Manila Central University – Filemon D. Tanchoco Medical Foundation.

Morgan's owner contracted COVID-19 sometime in the middle of 2022 and was confined in the Caloocan hospital. Morgan stayed outside, not aware that his owner died during his year-long wait.

AKF said the hospital's doctors, students, medical representatives, guards, and staff fed Morgan daily, and did not report him to the pound for they know that Morgan would be euthanized.

The organization rescued Morgan last October 7 to take him to its Rescue & Rehabilitation Center in Capas, Tarlac for a health check, rehabilitation, vaccination, and neutering before lining him up for adoption.

As of October 17, Morgan is receiving "the best care to be in the best shape possible," and is expected to be vaccinated and neutered in the coming weeks.

A teeth assessment showed that Morgan is a senior dog around 10 years old.

While not yet up for adoption, Morgan is open for sponsorship and AKF is encouraging individuals to sign up as Morgan's godparents.

