Nadine Lustre saves puppies from being thrown into river

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2023 | 1:48pm
Nadine Lustre saves puppies from being thrown into river
Nadine Lustre in an image posted on Instagram in December 2021.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre saved five puppies by stopping the owner from tossing them into the river.

In her Instagram story, Nadine posted photos of the puppies. 

"Came across five puppies at our location yesterday (we couldn’t find the other two last night so they're not in the picture)," Nadine wrote. 

"The crew told us that the owner is planning to toss them in the river if no one would take them because there are 'too many dogs' around," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

Nadine said that she thought that's a "sick joke" until the crew said that the owner was actually serious. 

"The tanod offered to help me out and gather the puppies for me to pick up on Thursday. I'll be taking care of them in the meantime while we're still looking for a new home for them," she said.

"I just couldn't stand thinking they might die when I could've done something to help," she added. 

Nadine also said that she's looking for the puppies’ new home, so she urged anyone interested to message her if anyone wants to adopt. 

"We don't know how old they are, but it seems like they're able to eat food already. 2 puppies are already accounted for," she said. 

"If anyone wants to adopt the other puppies please let me know," she added.

