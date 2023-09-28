^

GrabPet returns in select Metro Manila areas

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 28, 2023 | 2:51pm
Stock image of a dog riding a car
MANILA, Philippines — Ride-hailing and delivery platform Grab Philippines has brought its back GrabPet feature for users wishing to travel around particular parts of Metro Manila with their furry or scaly friends.

This specialized on-demand service — partner drivers have undergone pet-handling training with a certified pet trainer — allows platform users to have more convenient rides to the groomer, the veterinarian, a pet cafe or park, and more.

The service was first tested in 2019 but halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and since then it was up to drivers whether they would accept pet passengers.

Officially re-launched last September 25, GrabPet rides come with added insurance for pet passengers up to P15,000, and rides will come with pet-friendly equipment on the partner six-seater vehicles at a base fare of P55.

The service has some limitations, such as a service area currently encompassing the Makati-Bonifacio Global City central business district, the Shaw-Ortigas area, the Mall of Asia area, areas around Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals, Manila (Malate and Ermita), and San Juan City.

The ride-hailing app is still working on expanding the service to rest of the National Capital Region in its entirety.

Another limitation is the kind of pets the service will allow, currently only available to dogs, cats, turtles, hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, and fish, and must be in the given containers:

  • Dogs - carrier, wearing a diaper
  • Cats - carrier or crate
  • Hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs - crate
  • Fish - closed fish tank or sealed bag
  • Turtles - closed container

Pet passengers must be accommpanied by a human. The maximum is four human passengers but it will be up to the driver's discretion if they will allow more.

Drivers may choose to cancel a ride if pets display aggressive behavior. It is the responsibility of passengers to load, unload, and ensure their pet's proper behavior.

Each GrabPet ride can accept up to one large pet (height over 41 centimeters) or two small or medium pets in one vehicle, measured from their body to the ground when standing.

RELATED: Pet medical emergency? 'Chat With A Vet' and know exactly what to do

