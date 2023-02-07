Pet grooming services on the rise â€” report

^

Pet grooming services on the rise — report

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - The Philippine Star
February 7, 2023 | 9:31am
Full grooming services include haircut
Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta

CAINTA, Philippines — Fur mommies feel so generous with the expression of their love these days, so they end up pampering their fur babies — big time!

Not only do dog lovers dress up their fur babies in human clothes (sometimes even with knitted or crocheted shoes) these days. They have all other pamperings done, such as haircutting, bathing, nail cutting, the works — and home service, too!

It’s called pet grooming services, and a number of companies are now offering such services. All you need to do is call a hotline number, ask for home service for pet grooming, and a closed van will come to your place. It’s like a salon for pets but, compared with a salon for humans, this one comes to the house, air-conditioned and equipped with full grooming services for your dogs.

The air-conditioned salon comes to the house

Grooming comes in package rates, depending on whether your fur baby is a small-, medium-, large, or giant-breed dog. A full grooming home service package ranges from P500 to P1,300 per dog and includes haircut, bath and blow dry, nail trim, ear cleaning, tooth-brushing, and anal sac draining.

Full grooming services are also available for cats, but customers may opt for basic bath and blow dry, nail trim, and ear cleaning.

A Grand View Research data shows that the global pet grooming services market size had been estimated at USD 5.38 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a growth rate of over 7% from 2022 to 2030, with rising pet expenditure, pet groomers and expansion of services as among key factors fueling the industry growth.

