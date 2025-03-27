Discovering the luxury of Emgrand Spa Manila

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re in need of some well-deserved “me time,” Emgrand Spa in Manila is the ultimate destination to unwind and indulge. From the moment you step through the door, you’re treated like a VIP, with staff that go above and beyond to ensure your experience is nothing short of exceptional. The atmosphere is inviting, the service impeccable, and every detail is designed to make you feel completely at ease.

As soon as you walk into Emgrand Spa, you’ll notice the difference. The staff greets you with big smiles and ensures that you’re taken care of right from the start. One of the first things they do is offer you slippers to wear, emphasizing cleanliness and setting the tone for the high standards of the spa.

It’s a thoughtful touch that makes you feel like you’re in a place that truly values your comfort and well-being

On the second-floor wide, the food selection is the perfect place to satisfy your cravings. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, the buffet offers an extensive selection of dishes from various cuisines.

It’s an ideal spot to fuel up before or after your spa treatments. From delicious dim sum to succulent roasted meats and aromatic soups, there’s something to please every palate. The food is fresh, flavorful, and serves as the perfect complement to your day of relaxation.

The third floor of Emgrand Spa is all about making sure you feel refreshed and renewed. Spacious lockers provide a secure spot for your belongings, and the shower area is pristine, equipped with everything you need—from soap to towels.

If you’re in need of a quick grooming session, there are mirrors where you can shave or style your hair. For those who want to add a little more relaxation to their visit, there’s even a pool where you can take a quick dip and feel rejuvenated before your next treatment.

Revitalizing Massages

The fifth floor of Emgrand Spa is where the real indulgence begins. This luxurious space is home to a selection of private rooms available for either four- or 12-hour rentals, ensuring you can choose the perfect amount of time to unwind.

The pricing is as follows: King-sized bedrooms are available for P2,800 for a four-hour stay or P5,000 for 12 hours. Tatami rooms are offered at P3,800 for four hours or P7,000 for 12 hours, and for a truly unique experience, the Deluxe Chess suite can be rented for P5,800 for four hours or P8,800 for 12 hours.

The massage services here are nothing short of exceptional. Each treatment is designed to provide a deeply soothing and rejuvenating experience, with a variety of options to cater to individual preferences. Whether you choose the Emperor’s Fragrant Foot Bath, Imperial Chinese Meridians, Pattaya Spa, or Aromatherapy Detoxification Spa, every session is crafted to help restore balance, ease stress, and promote overall wellness.

These treatments blend traditional techniques and healing properties, ensuring that your mind and body are both nurtured.

To elevate the experience further, refreshing fruits and teas are served in your room throughout your stay, adding a personal touch of luxury. This thoughtful gesture ensures that as you relax in the comfort of your private room, you’re fully pampered, rejuvenated, and ready to continue your day of indulgence.

Entertainment and leisure

For those looking for a bit of entertainment after their spa treatments, the sixth floor offers an exciting mix of activities. There’s an arcade, a cozy cinema, even a "pigeon nest" area where you can relax in peace.

For those who enjoy a little friendly competition, there are board games to enjoy with friends, as well as a food area where you can grab a snack or a meal. The sixth floor is also family-friendly, with a dedicated playground for kids, making it the perfect spot for everyone to unwind, whether alone, with friends, or with family.

Overall, Emgrand Spa provides a unique and unforgettable experience. From the welcoming staff to the incredible range of treatments and entertainment options, every detail is designed to make you feel special. Whether you’re visiting for a relaxing massage, a delicious meal, or just a bit of fun with friends or family, Emgrand Spa delivers it all. If you’re looking to treat yourself and indulge in a day of pure luxury, this is the place to be.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Emgrand Spa is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.