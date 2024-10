Heart Evangelista's makeup artist Albert Kurniawan trends over comment to 'I didn't lie' post

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines-based Indonesian makeup artist Albert Kurniawan supported Heart Evangelista in her cryptic post on social media.

Though Heart always posts on social media with her dog Panda, fans were intrigued when she captioned her post, "I didn't lie. I said ILY Panda"

Albert then commented on Heart's post, attesting that she truly didn't lie.

"Ang ganda niyo ni Panda dyan, namiss ko kayo. And yup missy, we know you didn’t lie. As your long time friend, I can attest to that," Albert said.

"In this case, sure na sure ako na hindi ikaw 'yung sinungaling at hindi mo kailangan magsinungaling. Alam ko naman kung sino ang sinungaling without a doubt. Tandaan ang sinungaling ay kapatid ng magnanakaw. Bato bato sa langit ang tamaan wag magalit," he added.

Heart's post came after speculations of her feud with her former glam team resurfaced on social media again.

