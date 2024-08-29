Gen Z explains meaning, how to use 'very demure, very mindful' phrase

American content creator Jools Lebron is widely known as the one who popularized the phrase 'very demure, very mindful.'

UNITED STATES — What does it mean to be demure and mindful?

If you haven’t heard this phrase yet, it is only a matter of time.

Stemming from the original TikTok that went viral, this phrase is now being used habitually.

But what does it actually mean?

It is hard to use this term and not sound like a fool if one does not even know what it means.

To be demure and mindful is the equivalent of being elegant. In Gen Z speak, it is pretty much equivalent to slay, or even to bring back a Millennial term, which is on fleek.

The video was posted by Jools Lebron, an American content creator on TikTok last August 2.

Jools Lebron is a transgender female, and credits her online success for giving her the ability to fund her transition. She also claims that seeing online transgender influencers inspired her to come out as transgender.

“Do you see how I eat this sub? Very demure, very mindful. I keep everything where it’s supposed to be,” Jools Lebron said on her now viral TikTok video.

Soon after, the original video went viral with people started making their own version of Jools’ video.

This also helped fuel the fire in Jools’ rapid TikTok growth. The trend reached much more people as others continued to share it. The original video stands at 45 million views as of this writing.

This number is expected to increase given the phrase' popularity.

Here is a quick side note for those who would want to use this currently popular phrase: if you’re planning on using this phrase, it is normally spoken as if you’re talking to a baby, but you will still get the message across if you do not use that voice.

