10 Gen Z terms you need to know

Generational language evolution is nothing new. Each generation—Millennials, Gen X, Baby Boomers—creates a unique form of English that often leaves older generations perplexed.

With that in mind, here’s the secret to cracking the code on Gen Z talk:

1. Lowkey

This term is commonly used by Gen Z to express a moderate level of interest or desire. For example: “I lowkey want chicken for dinner, but I’m agreeable with anything,” meaning they prefer chicken but wouldn't mind other options. Another example: “That lowkey looks disgusting,” indicating that something appears somewhat unappealing.

2. Rizz

A relatively new term for younger Gen Z individuals, “rizz” is short for charisma. It describes someone who can charm others easily, often despite their appearance. For instance, “If he’s talking to that many girls, he’s got a lot of rizz,” implies that this person is socially adept. The term applies to both men and women.

3. Slay

Used to express excitement or praise for something done exceptionally well. For example: “Your makeup is slaying,” means your makeup looks fantastic. Another usage could be a simple acknowledgment, such as “I can come at 5” with the response “Slay,” indicating anticipation or approval.

4. Cap

This term is used to call out a lie. For instance, if someone says, “I don’t like pineapple on pizza,” and another replies, “That’s so cap. I saw you eating pineapple on pizza yesterday,” it means they are accusing the first person of lying.

5. Bet

“Bet” is a quick, confident response to a challenge or suggestion, meaning “you’re on” or “watch me do this.” For example, if someone says, “Let’s go to Paris,” and the response is “Bet,” it shows readiness to take on the challenge. Similarly, “I’d win a tournament” followed by “Bet” is a shortened way of saying, “I’d bet on that.”

6. Slaps

“Slaps” is used to describe something very good, usually food or music. For example, “This burger slaps. You have to try it,” means the burger is excellent.

7. Stan

Originally a blend of “stalker” and “fan,” “stan” now generally refers to an extremely devoted fan. For example, “She is a Taylor Swift stan” describes someone who is not just a fan, but deeply obsessed. The term can also apply to objects or actions, such as “I stan spending all my money at Sephora,” indicating strong enthusiasm for the activity.

8. Sus

“Sus” is a shorthand for suspicious, used to describe something that seems off or untrustworthy. For instance, “That house looks sus; I bet it’s haunted,” or “This deal seems sus; I wouldn’t go through with it.”

9. Cancelled

To be “cancelled” means to be shunned or rejected, often due to inappropriate behavior or remarks. This term is commonly used online. For example, if an influencer makes a crude joke, they’re “cancelled,” meaning their audience has collectively decided to stop supporting them.

10. Tea/Beef

“Tea” refers to gossip, as in “Let’s have lunch. I have some tea to spill,” meaning there’s juicy information to share. “Beef,” on the other hand, refers to conflict or tension between people. For example, “I can’t sit next to her. We have beef,” indicates an unresolved disagreement.

Honorable mention: GOAT

If someone refers to you as a GOAT, don’t be alarmed—it’s actually a compliment. GOAT stands for “Greatest of All Time.” Meryl Streep learned this during an interview with Stephen Colbert when Jennifer Lawrence explained that she and Jonah Hill referred to Streep as the GOAT, a term of highest praise.