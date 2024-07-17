P100 for P1,400: Legazpi bakery grants deaf father's cake request for graduating son

Lazy Baker Cupcakerie made a special cake for its special patron who was a deaf father whose son is graduating.

MANILA, Philippines — A bakery in Legazpi, Albay is going viral after it baked a cake worth P1,400 for a deaf father who paid P100 to give his eldest son a graduation gift.

Lazy Baker Cupcakerie shared on social media earlier this week how the father came to their store with a special request.

The man often visits the bakery, asking for scraps. He was so proud of his graduating son that he asked the store through a handwritten letter if it had a cake worth P100, which he brought in change.

The bakery obliged but went the extra mile by giving a cake worth P1,400.

"This dedicated father, despite his hardships, wanted to give back and offered his services to us in gratitude," the bakery said. "It's moments like these that remind us of the incredible strength of a parent's love and the true meaning of community."

After the post went viral, the bakery informed the father who was overjoyed and would be happy to meet people at the store.

"He doesn't want his photo taken out of respect for his family's privacy. He is very grateful for your kindness and understanding. If you guys want to help, you can drop by the goods at our bakery. Just let us know when so he'll be there," said the bakery.

