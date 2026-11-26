Beyond the finish line: PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon 2026 brings Manila runners together for a greater cause

MANILA, Philippines — More than just a test of endurance, the PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon 2026 – Manila Leg is bringing together thousands of runners for a shared purpose: promoting an active lifestyle while helping communities gain better access to emergency healthcare.

Set on November 28, 2026, at the SM MOA Concert Grounds in Pasay City, the Manila Leg aims to unite running enthusiasts, fitness communities, families, and first-time participants in a meaningful celebration of sports, wellness, and social responsibility.

Featuring six race categories – 1KM Dog Run, 3KM, 5KM, 10KM, 16KM, and 21KM Half Marathon – the event welcomes runners of different fitness levels and experiences. From those taking their first steps into running to seasoned athletes pursuing their next personal milestone, everyone has an opportunity to be part of a movement that goes beyond the finish line.

Running for a greater purpose

At the core of the PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon is its commitment to supporting communities through improved access to emergency healthcare.

Through its ambulance donation initiative, the event seeks to contribute to faster emergency response and more timely patient transfers, particularly in underserved and geographically isolated communities where access to medical services can be challenging.

By transforming every race into an opportunity to give back, PalawanPay reinforces its commitment to making a positive difference beyond its financial services, demonstrating how collective action can help address important community needs.

Bringing communities together through fitness

Beyond the racecourse, participants can look forward to an engaging race village experience featuring partner activations, interactive booths, and activities that celebrate the running community.

The Manila Leg also serves as a platform for bringing together individuals, organizations, and partners who share a common commitment to health, wellness, and community development.

As the PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon continues to build momentum across its race destinations, the Manila Leg highlights the importance of using sports as a platform for meaningful advocacy and collective impact.

Every stride makes a difference

The PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon 2026 invites everyone to take part in an experience where personal achievements contribute to something greater.

Because every kilometer is an opportunity to move forward, every finish line represents a personal victory, and every stride can help create a lasting impact.

PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon 2026 – Manila Leg

November 28, 2026 | SM MOA Concert Grounds, Pasay City

For registration details and event updates, follow the official PalawanPay and PalawanPay Trilogy Marathon social media pages. TAKBO. TULONG. TAGUMPAY.

Editor’s Note: Philstar.com is a media partner to Runrio.