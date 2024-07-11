Fans flock to Rico Yan's grave because of TikTok trend

MANILA, Philippines — A viral trend circulating on TikTok recently is visiting the grave of '90s icon Rico Yan and rating it like a typical tourist destination.

Numerous posts have popped up on TikTok, even cross-posting to other social media platforms, of Filipinos flocking to Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque to take videos and photos of themselves by Rico's tomb.

The rise in interest in Rico, who passed away in 2002 aged 27, can be pointed to clips of his iconic work like "Got To Believe" with ex Claudine Barretto, making rounds on social media prior to the trend.

While at first it began as a humorous trend, the abundance of posts and grave visits brought up discussions that visitors were no longer paying respects and instead just going for social media clout.

Among those who aired their concerns was actress Jessy Mendiola who reposted in an Instagram a story an article about the viral visits to Rico's grave.

"Wala na ba magawang matino ang mga social media addicts? Konting respeto naman sa namayapa na at pati na rin sa pamilya ng [yumao]. Susme," Jessy wrote, "Lahat na lang ba para sa likes, followers, and views? Nakalimutan na yata ng mga tao ang salitang 'respeto.' Wala nang decency."

Rico was found dead in a Palawan hotel room while on vacation, his official cause of death being cardiac arrest due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis.

Apart from "Got To Believe" — coincidentally Rico's final project before passing away — the actor is best known for starring in "Mula sa Puso," "Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita," "Gimik," "Saan Ka Man Naroroon," "Kay Tagal Kang Hinihintay," and "Paano Ang Puso Ko?"

