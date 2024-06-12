Independence Day 2024: Social media users celebrate #rp612fic on X

The hashtag means “Republic of the Philippines, June 12, Fiction.”

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation celebrates its 126th Independence Day today, social media users on X are having fun because it is “#rp612fic” time again.

The hashtag means “Republic of the Philippines, June 12, Fiction.” The posts attached to this hashtag usually show Filipinos’ creativity and humor combined with historical events and today’s popular culture.

Reports say Philippine Alternative Mythology writer Paolo Chikiamco started the trend in 2009. Since then, it became a part of Independence Day celebrations for Filipino netizens and the hashtag becomes a top Twitter trend in the country annually.

Here are some X users posted about #rp612fic:

digitalized training of a young katipunera preparing for the war #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/u4DhZzKyaw — ania ?? (@hesteviestyles) June 11, 2024

rare footage of katipuneras learning the first letter of english alphabet from american colonizers #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/hlZ5UT5MDP — bini levy perry ???? (@bloomsberger) June 11, 2024

Emilio Aguinaldo after knowing that Spain sold the PH to the US for $20M (1898)#rp612fic

pic.twitter.com/9Cgqbx5Rqf — yaaarl ???????? (@jarly_bee) June 11, 2024

A rare footage of Sisa acting very emotional after her sons, Crispin and Basilio, disappeared #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/bCiLxQk87X — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

Kataastaasang, Kagalanggalangang Kekisaur ng mga Anak ng Bayan ???????? #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/fjv4tsgg02 — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

A rare footage of Rajah Humabon and his tribe joyfully performing their traditional welcome dance, greeting Magellan with open arms as he arrives in Cebu #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/jFczFp1H6w — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

A colorized footage of a Filipina speaking mandarin to a Chinese merchant during the Galleon Trade (circa 1566) #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/zIT0KlqI8Y — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

The only known footage of a woman from Malolos practicing the Spanish language (circa 1888) #rp612ficpic.twitter.com/6ExF91RYmX — token (@tokenzine) June 11, 2024

BREAKING: Josephine Bracken confirms break up with Jose Rizal.



“I hope this finally helps all of us move forward,” says in an Instagram post. #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/yS6YEnuKhZ — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

National hero girl group Apolinario MaBINI #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/1H6b883AnO — levylav???? Stream Wanna Be With You ???????? (@levylavs) June 11, 2024

A recently discovered poem by a Katipunera highlights the importance of the esophagus and stresses the necessity of caring for the organ (digitally restored) #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/EUn78haNtJ — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) June 11, 2024

rare footage of josephine bracken upon

meeting rizal’s other women #rp612fic



pic.twitter.com/A5OqwDFSdg — GEO (@geoff_amigo) June 11, 2024

A filipino woman asking in her mirror "Mahiwagang Salamin, kailan ba niya aaminin....kanyang tunay na pagtingin....yieee!!"#rp612fic #Bini pic.twitter.com/0uKAIHzkuM — Midge Sherwood (@midge_sherwood) June 11, 2024

Never-before-seen footage of the village babaylans assisting Lapu-Lapu and his men in fighting the Spanish forces led by Ferdinand Magellan during the historic Battle of Mactan #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/eEHaFxTRbq — ???? | COSMIC (@seulgoat) June 11, 2024

Ferdinand Blumentritt on his way to console Jose Rizal after his break up with Leonor Rivera#RP612Fic pic.twitter.com/EuFwQPt3YS — no one (@bubotxx) June 11, 2024

A rare footage of a katipunera during the Sigaw ng Pugad Lawin #rp612fic pic.twitter.com/b3dbfe7E3W — ???? ???? ???? ???? (@macc_oppa) June 12, 2024

