Independence Day 2024: Social media users celebrate #rp612fic on X

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 12:44pm
The hashtag means “Republic of the Philippines, June 12, Fiction.”
Kieran Tiu via X

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation celebrates its 126th Independence Day today, social media users on X are having fun because it is “#rp612fic” time again.

The hashtag means “Republic of the Philippines, June 12, Fiction.” The posts attached to this hashtag usually show Filipinos’ creativity and humor combined with historical events and today’s popular culture.

Reports say Philippine Alternative Mythology writer Paolo Chikiamco started the trend in 2009. Since then, it became a part of Independence Day celebrations for Filipino netizens and the hashtag becomes a top Twitter trend in the country annually.

