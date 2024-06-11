Viral Negros newlyweds to remarry after church incident

MANILA, Philippines — A recently wed couple in Negros Oriental will have another wedding ceremony backed by local support after their initial ceremony went sideways and circulated online.

Last week, the bride Janine Suelto recounted on her Facebook account how she and her partner Jove Sagario were supposed to get married on June 8 at 8 in the morning, only to be told the day before the schedule had changed.

The wedding group arrived at the church 45 minutes before the new schedule, however, church staff allegedly scolded them for being late and claimed they wouldn't get a regular church wedding.

A video shows the wedding entourage briskly walking down the aisle as the mass began.

Janine herself had trouble quickly walking down the aisle, nearly slipping at one time, as she is currently expecting.

Photos on Janine's post see her and Jove emotional on what should be their special day, plus the notion that a funeral service followed right after.

The post was shared thousands of times and garnered the attention of wedding suppliers who offered to restage Janine and Jove's wedding for free on June 17.

The new ceremony will have a host, a bridal car, event photography, among many other wedding staples.

A priest at the church apologized for the incident, pointing to emotional exchange of words and some miscommunication regarding the schedule.

According to the priest, the original wedding had not in fact been moved as supposedly thought since a funeral mass would take place right after, therefore made hurried adjustments when the wedding group finally arrived.

