70-year-old lola successfully climbs Philippines' highest peak Mt. Apo

70-year-old Letecia Sobebe from Oroquieta City was able to reach the summit of Mt. Apo in Davao.

MANILA, Philippines — A 70-year-old woman went viral after she climbed Mt. Apo in Davao, the highest mountain in the Philippines.

In a Facebook post of Lumad Outdoors, Letecia Sobebe climbed the 2,954-meter mountain.

"Meet the 70 years old nanay Letecia Sobebe all the way from Oroquieta City," the Facebook page captioned the post.

"Conquered the highest mountain in the Philippines with an elevation of 2,954 meters above sea level. Grabe ang lakas mo 'nay congrats," it added.

As seen in the photos, Letecia did it in style.

She changed from her hiking gear into pink Filipiniana and wore a pearl necklace.

Located on the borders of Davao and North Cotabato, Mt. Apo has a difficulty level of 7.10 and it takes about three days to climb.

