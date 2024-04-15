'Love and respect': Internet users react to Ice Seguerra's surprise for Vic Sotto

Ice Seguerra and Vic Sotto on the set of 'Eat Bulaga' on April 13, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users lauded Ice Suguerra after she surprised her former onscreen father Vic Sotto at last weekend's episode of "Eat Bulaga."

TV5 posted the video in their Facebook account, drawing cheers from the social media platform's users.

"Nagulat ka ba, bossing? Kalma, si Ice Ice Baby 'yaaarn!" TV5 captioned the post.

User Louiesa commented that Ice's love for Vic was evident in her performance.

"Iyak tawa ako dito ang daming beses ko na pinanood hindi nakakasawa, kitang kita ang love and respect ni Ice kay Bossing at Eat Bulaga," she said.

"I'm a solid showtimer but this? Galing! Ang ganda ni Aiza," Jaymark commented.

"Grabeng pagmamahal talaga, thanks Ice ice Baby, Ice Seguerra ur so beautiful, teary eyed din ako like Bossing - Bossing - Vic Sotto, it’s a beautiful surprise," Daisy wrote.

Ice was the surprise guest during the "Peraphy" segment of the 45-year-old noontime show, where she was once among its hosts.

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros and Allan K all dressed up as the Singing Gals and tried to impress Vic with their solo performances before their spiels.

"Grabeng pagmamahal 'to ha. I swear, grabeng pagmamahal 'to. I love you talaga," Ice remarked.

RELATED: 'Call me Ice Ice Baby': Ice Seguerra surprises birthday boy Vic Sotto on 'Eat Bulaga'