'Call me Ice Ice Baby': Ice Seguerra surprises birthday boy Vic Sotto on 'Eat Bulaga'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 5:48pm
Ice Seguerra and Vic Sotto on the set of 'Eat Bulaga' on April 13, 2024.
TVJ via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Ice Seguerra pulled off a trending surprise for his former onscreen father, Vic Sotto, by putting on a doll-like costume in yesterday's episode of "Eat Bulaga." 

The singer-songwriter was the surprise guest during the "Peraphy" segment of the 45-year-old noontime show, where he was once among its hosts. 

Just like last Saturday, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros and Allan K all dressed up as the Singing Gals and tried to impress Vic with their solo performances before their spiels. 

When Vic and the rest of the hosts, including Joey de Leon and Tito Sotto who were seated in the audience area, expected Ryan Agoncillo to complete the Singing Gals, the quartet said Ryan could not make it. They instead recruited an "import." 

Their "import" turned out to be Ice Seguerra, dressed in a pink dress with puffed long-sleeves, sheer stockings and white boots. He completed the look with a curly high bun pinned with a glittering clip. 

"Kanina ko pa tinitignan, 'di ko makilala," said Vic. 

Ice replied, "Bossing, kalma. Ako lang to."

Vic, who turns 70 on April 28, is called Bossing by his co-hosts. 

Joey called him Aiza, Ice's name before his transition. "Ang ganda mo ah! Ang ganda-ganda mo!" he added. 

Ice then regrouped with the quartet and introduced his alter ego for the day. 

"Hi Dabarkads. My name is Caring," he said. "But you can also call me Ice Ice Baby."

When Jose and Wally prodded Ice if he has any more surprises for his once TV father, Ice said his cross-dressing was already a big surprise. 

"Grabeng pagmamahal 'to ha. I swear, grabeng pagmamahal 'to. I love you talaga," Ice remarked. 

WATCH: Meet 'Ice Ice Baby,' Vic Sotto's surprise guest on 'Eat Bulaga' 

The former father-and-daughter duo in the hit '90s fantasy show "Okay Ka, Fairy Ko" sang The Shirelles' "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow."

After their brief duet, they burst into smiles. 

"Love you, pare," Ice quipped, eliciting laughter from both of them. 

"Hindi ko alam kung bakit ako naiiyak," said Vic. 

Ice replied with a quick comeback, "Namnamin mo na. Minsan lang ito. Ten years uli." 

They then proceeded to play the game in the segment.

Ice's partner, Liza Diño, also posted about his guesting on the noontime show on Instagram.  — Video from Eat Bulaga TVJ YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Ganda nung height': Andres Muhlach meets Ryzza Mae anew on 'Eat Bulaga' guesting

