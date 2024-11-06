Still alive: Billy Crawford falls victim to death hoax

MANILA, Philippines — Host-dancer Billy Crawford is the latest Filipino celebrity to be the subject of a death hoax despite being alive and healthy.

At the beginning of November, numerous video posts on Facebook and TikTok began circulating that Billy had passed away.

His alleged cause of death was a "supposed illness" as a result of "weight loss" obtained through "lifestyle changes."

This was far from the truth as Billy uploaded a video last November 2 containing behind-the-scenes footage of the "I Gotta Feeling - La Tournee" concert in France last month that he took part in.

Around the same time, Billy's wife Coleen Garcia shared a video about the family's Halloween costumes where they dressed up as the characters from "Inside Out 2" — Billy was Anger, Coleen was Disgust, and their son Amari was Joy.

No major media outlets picked up any news that Billy supposedly passed away, and Viva Artists Agency even shared on its Facebook page an article debunking the rumor.

Billy is currently a coach on the sixth season of "The Voice Kids (Philippines)" with SB19 members Stell and Pablo as well as Julie Anne San Jose.

RELATED: Billy Crawford credits late father as biggest coach in life