Happy hearts: A guide to unforgettable Valentine's Day experiences

What's your love language?

Are you the type that tends to assure your partner of your affection through communication and words of affirmation? Maybe, you're the kind of partner that prefers to express your endearment through physical touch, if not through gifts? Or perhaps you are like me, who believes that love is best manifested in the precious quality time I spend together with my family, and through the acts of service I would happily spend my energy and attention to–literally labors of love.

Now that Valentine's Day is only a few days away, it's the perfect opportunity to show your partner, and perhaps the whole world, just how much you love them.

I've put together some of my favorite ways to make hearts day truly happy and memorable; from fun and luxurious stays, to delightful dinners with your partner. And because of just how amazing some of these deals are, it's a great opportunity to bring the whole family along!

And for our single readers out there, the free and unattached: there's something here for you too, so read on!

Indulgent stays for Valentine's Day

Enjoy a romantic dinner for two at Café 1228 with a themed buffet spread that will surely be a treat for the eyes as well as the heart. Diners at Café 1228 and Jasmine will be treated to a lilting serenade from a strolling violinist.

New World Makati Hotel beckons with irresistible staycation and dining packages. Picture a luxurious overnight stay in a Deluxe or Residence Club Deluxe Room starting at P8,000++. This delightful package includes breakfast for two, a box of 10 chocolate truffles, a bottle of red wine, and a romantic candlelit turn-down service (valid February 14 to 18, 2024). You can also take your loved ones to an all-you-can-eat international buffet dinner at Café 1228, from February 14 to 18. As added treats, check out the Valentine’s-themed Champagne Mousse Cake, and the Venus and Mars Crush Cake, a pair of chocolate spheres that, once broken, reveal whisky infused dark chocolate coffee bean shell pralines and strawberry vanilla mousse heart-shaped pralines. For more details on these tempting offers, check out New World Makati Hotel’s promotions at bit.ly/NWPromo or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Discovery Suites with an exquisite dining experience at 22Prime, or a romantic escape with a luxurious stay.

Whenever I think about Discovery Suites, there's always something I remember and I want to go back to. This time, it's the steaks at the 22 Prime restaurant and their desserts that are just to die for. Everything's a treat, so why not pay them a visit or stay for Valentine's day? Celebrate love with the “24K Love Affair: A 10-Course Dégustation” curated by Executive Chef Gerwin Bailon on February 13 and 14. Priced at P8,500 nett per couple, the package includes 2 glasses of wine, a box of pralines, and a stem of rose for the ladies. Additionally, mark the celebration of Discovery Suites’ 24th year with a special anniversary set menu at 22 Prime throughout February, only at P2,400 nett per person. For reservations and inquiries, contact them at (+632) 7719 8888, (+632) 7719 6805, or via Viber at (0966) 295 2355. Reach out through email at [email protected] (Rooms) and [email protected] (Dining). More details can be found at bit.ly/VdayAtDS2024!

Enjoy decadent dinners and treats at City of Dreams, such as the Mushroom Krema at Haliya, or Nobu Manila’s Vanilla Plum Wine Rose dessert.

Signature restaurants, cafés and entertainment bars at City of Dreams Manila enchant with tempting treats in this season of love. From Crystal Dragon’s Cantonese and Chinese specialties, to Nobu Manila’s five-course tasting menu dinner, to its poolside Wave and CenterPlay’s love-inspired cocktails, to the resort’s modern Filipino restaurant Haliya – all of them definitely make for a swoon-worthy celebration. My favorite, Haliya restaurant, presents a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu priced at P9,000 for two persons. Enjoy complimentary mocktails like Ginoo, Binibini, or Iniirog while basking in the romantic ambiance. To learn more, call City of Dreams Manila at 8800-8080 or e-mail [email protected]. You can also visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com, or check out their new Melco Club App!

Self-love empowerment

One of the best ways to love someone is to empower them to unlock their potential and reach their dreams. Likewise, it feels truly empowering to find that ability within ourselves. This is why I'm a big fan of Beauty Wand and see their Beauty Wand Solo Parent Entrepreneurial Kit as one of the best gifts we can give to ourselves and the women in our lives.

Empower yourself to build your beauty business from home, both online and offline. Featuring specially curated sets like the 7 Day Miracle Kit Rejuvenating Set and Fairy Glow Series Glass Skin Set, Beauty Wand offers not only radiant beauty but also financial independence.

Make this month all about self-love and rejuvenation with the 7 Day Miracle Kit by Beauty Wand, which is also included in their Beauty Wand Solo Parent Entrepreneurial Kit.

Founded with the vision of empowering solo/single parents, I admire how Beauty Wand provides a means for individuals to support themselves and their families. Contact them through their Facebook or TikTok accounts, email at [email protected], or call at (+63) 99 837 3776.

Mary Kay, a beacon of beauty and empowerment, hosts workshops and seminars on self-improvement throughout the month. Dive into their free, empowering Mary Kay Makeover Workshop designed to help you celebrate your beauty and independence. Enjoy a complimentary skin analysis, interactive skincare workshop, a makeover, and chances to win raffle prizes. Explore more at facebook.com/BlazingButterflies, or begin your journey to happy, healthy skin today by following the link at http://tinyurl.com/superkinis!

Self-love stays fab this month at Mary Kay’s Makeover Workshop!

Heart's Day at home

For a cozy celebration at home or a delightful hassle-free, traffic-free Valentine's Day, Samgyup Sa Bahay has something special for you! Indulge in Unlimited Steak by availing any of their unlimited options. Imagine relishing juicy, succulent steak, grilled to perfection, in the comfort of your home. Whether with your special someone, friends, or treating yourself, Unlimited Steak is the perfect way to elevate your Valentine's experience. Check out Samgyup sa Bahay's Facebook page for more details!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at home with Samgyup sa Bahay’s special Unlimited Steak treat.

In the vast sea of love expressions, there's a multitude of ways to celebrate this holiday. From lavish stays to a heartwarming dinner at home, the sincerity in our expressions is what matters most.

So, here's to a Happy Valentine's Day filled with love, warmth, and delightful moments with the ones who matter most!

