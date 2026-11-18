WATCH: Donald Trump describes Sandro Marcos as ‘beautiful young man’

MANILA, Philippines – US President Donald Trump went with the superlatives in his praise for presidential son and House majority leader Sandro Marcos on Tuesday, November 17.

Trump praised both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s father and his son at the US-ASEAN dinner on Tuesday.

The US head of state shared that he knew Marcos Sr. and Imelda and proceeded to talk about “good genetics.”

“I don’t wanna date myself but I knew your parents very well. They were great. I believe in genetics, and they did a good job. You have very good genetics,” Trump referred to Marcos Jr.

After talking about the Philippines as a strategic partner with the United States, he proceeded to thank the Marcoses and compliment Sandro.

“Your family is amazing. You’re amazing. I just met your son, who’s a beautiful young man. He’s got a great future and it’s an honor to meet you, especially to meet you. You’ve done a good job. Your parents have done a very good job,” Trump said.

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