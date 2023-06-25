Styrofoam sculptor is 7th OFW millionaire in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — A 47-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who works as a styrofoam sculptor for theme parks in Dubai is the seventh Filipino to win 1 million Emirati Dirhams (AED) or P15 million.

According to the Gulf News, Jeffrey won the prize at the weekly draw, just a few days after the celebration of Filipino Independence Day last June 12. The Filipino father did not have to have the winning numbers to win the cash prize. His ID was randomly selected at the Mahzooz weekly draw.

Jeffrey, an OFW for 14 years in Dubai, said he still could not believe his luck. He found out about winning the weekly draw through his friend who watched it live.

"When I received the call fom my friend, my heart started jumping. I couldn’t believe it. I remembered all the past Filipino millionaires who have made it in Mahzooz. Now, I became one of them!" said Jeffrey.

At first, his family residing in the Philippines expressed doubts regarding his newfound wealth, prompting Jeffrey to verify his win multiple times through his Mahzooz account.

When asked about his intentions with the substantial sum, Jeffrey stated that after careful consideration with his family, he plans to invest his win in a small business back home in the Philippines.

The OFW revealed that he regularly participates in Mahzooz to indulge in the prospect of a good life. His dreams encompass providing a brighter future for his child and other loved ones.

Despite his victory, Jeffrey stated that he does not intend to leave his profession as a carver just yet because it is this employment that has enabled him to turn his life around despite being close to retirement age.

He is now Mahzooz's 48th millionaire from its 133rd raffle draw on June 17, 2023. Mahzooz previously had six Filipino millionaires: Pateiro, Arlene and Nelson, who won the grand prize of AED 10 million (P151 million), and Antonio, Roland and Sherlon, who won AED 1 million (P15 million).

The same draw also saw 808 other participants take home AED 400,250 (P6 million) in prize money, split between the second and third prizes.

For only AED 35 (P530), participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20 million (P303 million) and its new weekly raffle draw, which will grant AED 1 million (P15 million) every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means "lucky" in Arabic. According to its web site, it is a raffle and grand draw managed in the United Arab Emirates. EWINGS LLC, a limited liability company incorporated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is the appointed operator for Mahzooz.

