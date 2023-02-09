^

Filipino first-time bettor wins P223 million in Dubai lottery

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 2:28pm
Filipino first-time bettor wins P223 million in Dubai lottery
Russel said that his life changed overnight by winning the lottery.
Russel Tuazon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino store manager in Dubai won 15 million Dirhams or P223 million in the lottery.

In his interview with Teleradyo, Russel Tuazon said it was his first time to bet in lottery. 

He added that 15 is his lucky number because he's in Dubai for 15 years. The lottery's ticket is worth 15 Dirhams and he won 15 million Dirhams.

Russel said that his life changed overnight by winning the lottery. 

"Paggising mo iba na yung buhay mo. Nag-rotate na ng 360 degrees. Iba na," he said. 

The winning combination was 6-29-34-17-25-22. 

He said that 6 was from his birth month, 29 for his birthday, 34 for his age, 17 for the age of his child, 25 for sibling's birthday and 22 for the birthday of his mom. 

Russel said he's not afraid for his life now that he won the lottery and his face is all over the country. 

"Wala pong security issue sa Dubai. Wala pong problema. Napakaganda po ng security," he said. 

He said he will think about where he will invest his prize money.

"Mahirap ho mag-invest ng puro materyal kasi ang materyal, nawawala po iyan instantly. So mas maganda po na pag-isipan nang maigi at palaguin 'yung perang biyaya, kung puwedeng doblehin o triplehin, mas maganda po," he said. 

