'Dapat hiwalay Facebook': Donnalyn Bartolome criticized anew over back-to-work comment

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome found herself at the receiving end of criticisms once again after she posted on social media her sentiments about returning to work after the holiday season.

In her Facebook account, Donnalyn questioned people who are complaining about going back to work.

"Bakit may sad dahil back to work na? 'Di ba dapat masaya ka kasi may chance ka na pagandahin buhay mo at ng pamilya? Trip ko pa nga may work ng January 1 dahil superstition ko may work ako buong taon 'pag ganun," she said.

"Dapat grateful kasi may work. If work makes you unhappy, I hope you find a job that will. 'Yung pakikiligin ka and sheet. Anyway, this is just a reminder that having a job is a blessing bessss change mindset, it’s 2023!!" she added.

Here are some of the reactions to Donnalyn's post.



Donnalyn is dumb and insensitive. Remind yourself to speak outside the privileged point of view and be aware of the intersectionality. pic.twitter.com/AflrD4Adzq — Da (@imrryldadarryl) January 4, 2023

Inaantok ako sa work gusto ko nalang umabsent muna sa work kaso baka magalit si donnalyn bartolome. Wag nalang pala haha pic.twitter.com/EQZHAWNlSu — john (@janxgilptcsl) January 4, 2023

Mukhang unang ma cacancel sa 2023 si inday Donnalyn???? pic.twitter.com/W468B5fSRI — Dexter Goc-ong (@dextergoc0ng) January 4, 2023

dapat hiwalay fb ni donnalyn bartolome — pauleen g. (@heypauleen) January 4, 2023

ang kapansanan ni donnalyn bartolome ay not knowing when to shut the fuck up — ? (@_naoru) January 4, 2023

Horishit Donnalyn is that every so-called friend na kapag sinabihan mo may terminal cancer ka eh sasagot siya ng "ako din may migraine ang hirap ????" https://t.co/KXWHraKTBI — Sheila Miranda-Hernandez (@HeySyao) January 4, 2023

Donnalyn, kung lahat kami successful vloggers at kumikita ng hundreds of thousands. Hindi pagod sa commutes, walang boss na mahirap pakisamahan, hindi underpaid, kulang sa tulog, walang kinakaltas na ninanakaw – magiging happy and grateful kami. For now, let us whine for f sake! — Nibam ???? (@nibambamboo) January 4, 2023

Donnalyn maganda ka at mabait ha kaso please isip muna bago post. Naiinvalidate na naman feelings ng ibang tao lalo mga Filipino minimum wage earners. Tandaan na privileged ka anytime pwede siguro na magpahinga ka or magbakasyon pag stress sa work. Yung ibang tao no choice ha. — ???????????????? ???? (@heyTiffanhie) January 4, 2023

Donnalyn Bartolome: Bakit sad na walang MRT? Diba dapat masaya ka kasi may chance ka bumaba at makipag-agawan ng bus? Having no MRT is a blessing besss change mindset, it's 2023!! https://t.co/gPKe4EzYiJ — Brrrrrrrrt Sabas (@brentsabas) January 4, 2023

What Donnalyn fails to understand is that being poor and underpaid in this system that favors only the rich are time consuming and exhausting. Swerte mo sis kasi milyon milyon kinikita mo. There are people there who work harder than you but are not earning a living wage. — Paolo Miguel (Rhythm Nation 1814 era) (@paoloquimbo) January 4, 2023

Unang maling desisyon ni Donnalyn ngayong 2023 pic.twitter.com/CJD1pHGWNM — Crissa ???? (@crssrgs) January 4, 2023

Di mo kasi ramdam Donnalyn na magpaka-puta sa kumpanya for minimum wage at pumila sa EDSA Carousel after ng night shift. Hindi kasi lahat ng tao eh katulad mo na magrelease lang ng basurang content sa youtube e kikita na agad ng 6 digits. pic.twitter.com/fJlzn34J8i — alunsina (@irisxdump) January 4, 2023

