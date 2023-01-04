^

On the Radar

'Dapat hiwalay Facebook': Donnalyn Bartolome criticized anew over back-to-work comment

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 3:43pm
'Dapat hiwalay Facebook': Donnalyn Bartolome criticized anew over back-to-work comment
A photo of content creator Donnalyn Bartolome shared on Facebook.
Facebook/Donnalyn Bartolome

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome found herself at the receiving end of criticisms once again after she posted on social media her sentiments about returning to work after the holiday season. 

In her Facebook account, Donnalyn questioned people who are complaining about going back to work.  

"Bakit may sad dahil back to work na? 'Di ba dapat masaya ka kasi may chance ka na pagandahin buhay mo at ng pamilya? Trip ko pa nga may work ng January 1 dahil superstition ko may work ako buong taon 'pag ganun," she said. 

"Dapat grateful kasi may work. If work makes you unhappy, I hope you find a job that will. 'Yung pakikiligin ka and sheet. Anyway, this is just a reminder that having a job is a blessing bessss change mindset, it’s 2023!!" she added. 

Here are some of the reactions to Donnalyn's post. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATEDDonnalyn Bartolome sorry for baby-themed sexy pictorial inciting pedophilia 

DONNALYN BARTOLOME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with