#Halalan2022: PPCRV lists down qualities of people to vote

MANILA, Philippines — Rex Education and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) are working together to help educate voters about the values we should be looking for in the leaders we will elect.

“How the Philippines will come out of this pandemic and handle the impending global economic recession will rely on the next 6 years. This is why it is crucial that the leaders we will elect in the upcoming May 9 elections share the heart of the Filipino people and possess the values to stand for and serve our country. We have to choose well and vote for someone who is truly Maka-Pilipinas,” said Rex Education Chief Executive Officer Don Timothy Buhain.

“The leader we deserve is Maka-Pilipinas Varying standards, opinions, and principles come into play in the bid for national and local positions. What matters in the end when electing a leader is that it’s not enough to choose someone wise and experienced; we must also choose a leader who embodies the virtues of a true Filipino citizen and champion.”

PPCRV launched the voter education program that highlights what it takes to be Maka-Pilipinas to emphasize the values that make a true Filipino leader.

To be Maka-Pilipinas is to be maka-Diyos (faithful to God), maka-tao (respects life and people), maka-bayan (patriotic), at maka-kalikasan (environmentally concerned). These are the four good citizenship core values embedded in the 1987 Constitution, which highlights these core values’ roots and importance in our culture and history.

To help Filipinos better understand what makes a leader truly Maka-Pilipinas, PPCRV broke down the four core values—maka-Diyos, maka-tao, maka-bayan, at maka-kalikasan—into 16 good citizenship values. Does your candidate tick all the boxes of this checklist?

“We believe that through the living and the sharing of these basic values—not only by ourselves, but especially by our candidates — can our national vision of improving moral standards in government and in society be achieved,” PPCRV Chair Myla Villanueva said during the launch of the Maka-Pilipinas voter education program.

A champion of the people is a champion of education, everyone is part of the solution. As champions of education — as Edukampyons — it is every Filipino’s duty to embody the 16 good citizenship values that we wish to see in our leaders. It is also up to each of us to encourage our fellow Edukampyons to live these values, so they may also know what it means to elect a leader who is truly Maka-Pilipinas.

“Voter’s education starts at home, where values are introduced and cultivated in our families. Under Rex’s Edukampyon campaign, we want to give every Filipino learner an opportunity to have a good education, stable well-being, and a future where they can be their best selves. To do that, we must have the support of government leaders who value the same things, after our own heart, and cares just as much for the development of our learners,” Buhain shared further.

To serve as a reminder to choose with discernment and vote responsibly this election day, PPCRV created a Maka-Pilipinas comics that promote the 16 good citizenship values. A line from the comics read: “Your vote is your hope. Your vote is your prayer. Vote wisely.”

