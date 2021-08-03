







































































 




   







   















Buwan ng Wika: TikTok star shares tips to develop different accents

                     

                        

                           
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2021 - 2:08pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A cum laude agribusiness graduate found himself a rising TikTok star with his amusing impressions. All it takes is genuine love for TV shows and movies.



Have you seen that "tita" named Marites wearing a bathrobe and towel on his hair while sporting a British accent and commenting on a sundry of topics?



Justine Luzares' sense of humor is inherent but he did not consider becoming a comedian.



"I realized I can actually act the part," Justine shared.



The TikTok star said that the found he could mimic accents when he watched the 2004 movie "Troy."



"It was a long process. I started learning it when I was still in 7th grade. It didn't happen overnight. It took quite a lot of movies just to somehow master it," he shared.



He went on to watch shows, specifically "Game of Thrones." He watched the character Viserys Targaryen to "refine" his accent. Apart from British, he also learned Indian and Australian accents.



Born and raised in Leyte, Justine actually has a degree in Agribusiness and graduated cum laude from Visayas State University. He currently works as a process trainer in the BPO Industry and is based in Alabang.



"We're on TikTok to have fun and be entertained. Putting smiles on people's faces is the easiest way to sell your content to people," he said.



Check out his videos below:



Justine responds to a fan's request to do an Indian accent:

 





@justine_luzares


Reply to @claaar_19 love you friends ???????????? ##accent ##tiktokph ##foryoupage ##fyp ##fyp?

? original sound - Justine Delos Angele - Justine Luzares






 



Aussies, does he pass your test?



 





@justine_luzares


Helpful reminders ##TANOD

? original sound Justine Luzares






 



Gossip goes wacky with Chismosang Marites ala "Pride and Prejudice" in a British accent:



 





@justine_luzares


Bridgerton can never! HAHAHAHAHA ##acting ##britishaccent ##bridgerton ##tiktokph ##prideandprejudice ##foryoupage ##fyp ##fyp?

? Howl's Moving Castle - Merry Go Round of Life - Vitamin String Quartet






 



Chismosang Marites strikes again, but as a "Game of Thrones" character:



 





@justine_luzares


Daenerys can NEVER ???? ##tiktokph ##GOT ##foryoupage ##fyp

? Game of Thrones - Dominik Hauser




                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

