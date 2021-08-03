Buwan ng Wika: TikTok star shares tips to develop different accents

MANILA, Philippines — A cum laude agribusiness graduate found himself a rising TikTok star with his amusing impressions. All it takes is genuine love for TV shows and movies.

Have you seen that "tita" named Marites wearing a bathrobe and towel on his hair while sporting a British accent and commenting on a sundry of topics?

Justine Luzares' sense of humor is inherent but he did not consider becoming a comedian.

"I realized I can actually act the part," Justine shared.

The TikTok star said that the found he could mimic accents when he watched the 2004 movie "Troy."

"It was a long process. I started learning it when I was still in 7th grade. It didn't happen overnight. It took quite a lot of movies just to somehow master it," he shared.

He went on to watch shows, specifically "Game of Thrones." He watched the character Viserys Targaryen to "refine" his accent. Apart from British, he also learned Indian and Australian accents.

Born and raised in Leyte, Justine actually has a degree in Agribusiness and graduated cum laude from Visayas State University. He currently works as a process trainer in the BPO Industry and is based in Alabang.

"We're on TikTok to have fun and be entertained. Putting smiles on people's faces is the easiest way to sell your content to people," he said.

Check out his videos below:

Justine responds to a fan's request to do an Indian accent:



Aussies, does he pass your test?

Gossip goes wacky with Chismosang Marites ala "Pride and Prejudice" in a British accent:

Chismosang Marites strikes again, but as a "Game of Thrones" character: