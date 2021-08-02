Watch out for Acer Day 2021 anthem featuring Sarah Geronimo









































































 




   







   















Acer Day is the biggest annual brand event of the brand and they kicked off this year's festivities with the announcement of Sarah Geronimo as their celebrity ambassador.
                            (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2021 - 10:45am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — After announcing KathNiel last December, Acer is really on a roll. The ICT giant just introduced the Popstar Royalty as their newest family member and is set to sing the official song of Acer Day 2021.



The singer is no stranger when it comes to performing hit songs, and with Acer Day 2021 song entitled "Live your World," it is indeed exciting to see how she would add her own magic to make it one of the best.



“Sarah Geronimo is one of the biggest names in the music industry, in fact, she’s already a pillar. That’s why there was no doubt that we would choose her to perform this year for Acer Day. Her talent is really something to look forward to and we cannot wait for everyone to witness what she brought to the table for this year’s festivities,” Acer Philippines Managing Director Manuel Wong said.






Sarah will be representing the Philippines as one of the singers who will be singing "Live Your World."



Also featured in the anthem are the biggest artists across Southeast Asia: Prince from Indonesia, Aina Abdul from Malaysia, GBoySWAG from Taiwan, Earth Patravee from Thailand and VP Bá Vuong from Vietnam.



Catch the anthem's official release on August 3 in Acer’s social media accounts and in over 60 music digital platforms worldwide.



The annual Acer Day celebration featuring Acer’s ambassadors will be livestreamed on August 7, which will welcome fans and consumers to ace their day and live their world through Acer. Not only that, for the whole month of August, gear yourself for exciting deals and discounts that await you!



 



Visit Acer’s official social media pages for more updates and details: FacebookInstagram, Twitter and on their website www.acer.com.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

