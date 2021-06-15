DepEd drawsÂ flak anew for vulgar 'aswang' moduleÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — The "aswang" got popular lately thanks to the huge success of the Netflix original anime "Trese" but it has also found its way in the page of a learning module that drew criticisms anew for Department of Education.

Yesterday, the photo of a learning module used by Grade 10 students in Pampanga drew flak for the use of the word "makantot" to describe the Filipino supernatural creature "aswang." The photo was a screengrab from the virtual hearing of the House Committee on Public Accounts.

"Aswang - siya rin ang isang diyos pero ang Aswang ay pinaniniwalaan na ito'y tao na kumakain ng kapwa tao, kung minsan ang mga ito ay pinapaniwalaan na may mga pakpak at sila raw ay gising kung gabi para mahanap ng makakantot or maaswang," read the description.

The controversial word is used to describe sexual activity or sexual intercourse in Filipino.

DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali commented on the grave mistake. "Hindi po mananatili sa erratum lamang ang pagkakamali. The person who wrote this is in bad faith. Hindi nakakatawa. Hahanapin namin siya."

Some netizens expressed their concern on the repeated mistakes found in learning materials for students.

"Paulit ulit na lang po ang problema sa DEPED," wrote Michael Flores in the comments section.

Another netizen is asking if resolutions were made from past DepEd controversies regarding faulty modules.

"Sa dami na ng reklamo tungkol sa modules? Patapos na rin ang school year. May nanagot na po ba?" asked @Rhayliza.

Others choose to poke fun at the latest incident, referencing the currently popular supernatural Filipino anime "Trese" where the lead heroine fights against malevolent creatures including aswangs.

"Ipaimbistiga yan kay Trese!" wrote @monstergodfrey.

Usec. Umali said that the agency discovered a total of 155 errors in their learning materials at Monday's hearing. These were reported from October 2020 to June 2021. He said 100 of these errors were found in locally-developed materials.

The undersecretary said the DepEd has released notes to respective division heads to address their mistakes.

