'Perfect but...': Voice actor reviews Liza Soberano's 'Trese' Filipino dubbing

MANILA, Philippines — While "Trese" is on the right track for a possible second season due to its growing popularity on social media, a brewing issue stirs the otherwise good reviews and publicity on the Netflix anime adaptation.

Inka Magnaye has come to the defense of Liza Soberano's voice acting (VA) after Liza received mixed reviews on her debut stint.

Yesterday, the popular voice actor/talent took to Twitter to share her observations on the actress' voice acting.

"First note: Liza Soberano’s voice is perfect for the character. It’s got a great balance of youthfulness and grim. A bit more exaggeration could have added more dimension, even an exaggeration of a deadpan delivery (think Daria). But other than that, I’m liking it so far!" started her series of posts on the topic, referencing the popular '90s cartoon character, Daria Morgendorffer, who is known for her deadpan humor.

Some of the fans of the Netflix anime that debuted on Friday and has been the no.1 streamed show in the streaming platform since Sunday could not help but air their sentiments on who they feel fit the role of Alexandra Trese.

Magnaye and actress Glaiza de Castro were the names that began appearing in these posts.

Magnaye stressed that Liza "ISNT monotonous" and pointed out that she has "dynamics" in her delivery. She, however, agreed that the actress tends to deliver lines in "almost the exact same cadence." Magnaye believes that people confuse cadence and monotony.

"I believe this could have been a direction thing. Seeing as she is an actor and not really a voice actor, whoever was directing her during the recording sessions could have guided her a little more to explore different deliveries, but that’s just what I think. We don’t know din how things were while they were recording so I’m just speculating. Anyways, these are just my thoughts!" she said.

The voice actor and podcast host shared that she had a similar conversation with a friend who is an actor. She shared that from their conversation she came to understand the difference between acting and voice acting. Magnaye said that since people cannot see the actor's face while voice acting, it is the voice actor's job for the expressions to be heard in his voice.

She admitted to switching between different dubs while she watched "Trese" and commended Shay Mitchell's "deadpan badass delivery," adding that Shay's little nuances are so "satisfying".

Shay Mitchell leads a star-studded cast in the English version that includes Nicole Scherzinger, Lou Diamond Phillips, Darren Criss, Manny Jacinto and Jon-Jon Briones.

Related: In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars, Liza Soberano reveal characters in Netflix's 'Trese'

"This is the nuance that Liza Soberano’s dub would have benefited from, but it’s not that easy to do so it’s understandable! Not even all VAs can do that. It’s something very trainable though, and an actress like her will surely be able to get that down with practice!" she noted.

Magnaye also commended how the Filipino accent was kept for other characters.

Apart from sharing her thoughts, she also praised the actors who lent their voices to the show.

"Let’s also not forget all the amazing Filipino voice actors who are a part of the great cast of Trese!! Like Tito Apollo Abraham, for example! The voice of Capt. Guerrero!" she wrote as a caption for the photo of her and a much younger Abraham in one of her birthday parties when she was a child.

Glaiza, meanwhile, has not commented on anything related to the trending topic. She expressed interest in portraying the character in one of her #AskGlaiza Twitter parties a couple of years ago.

"Trese" is a six-episode Netflix original anime series based on the graphic novel written by Budjette Tan and illustrated by KaJO Baldisimo. It was created for the screen by Jay Oliva.