'Wag pa-onse!': Funny 'Trese' memes that could make your day

MANILA, Philippines — A show is truly a hit when people start making memes and fan art out of it, and "Trese" is a treasure trove for meme-crazy Filipinos.

The memes get better and better, ranging from the growing demand to produce a "Nuno-sized" Chocnut to thirst tweets for the hotness that are the Kambal, Crispin and Basilio.

Check out these funny and trending posts.

1. 'Biiiiggg' Choc-nut bar!

'San makakakuha ng ganito kalaking chocnut? We all need this. #trese is now on netflix!! ? pic.twitter.com/A1Bnti1QlN — Sskait (@sskaitcomics) June 10, 2021

This was a wonderful surprise especially for the many Choc-nut "tirador" (eater).

"San makakuha ng ganito kalaking chocnut? We all need this," wrote @sskaitcomics on Twitter.

Makers of the beloved crumbly, peanut chocolate snack must now be rethinking about this possibility. Choc-nut tiradors must thank Nuno for the idea.

2. Mikasa got fed up with Eren and went to the Philippines to become an 'aswang' hunter.

It's all over Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. This is probably the knee-jerk reaction of "Attack on Titan" fans. Fans of the recently finished manga had to still cope with how it ended, particularly between Eren and Mikasa.

Some fans also noted the striking similarity between tthe AOT character and Alexandra Trese. Some also pointed out that "Trese '' came out in 2005 while Kodansha began publishing "AOT" in 2009.

Some argued over the good points of each character, while others were taking in all the fun in strides.

Runner-up in the "Trese" lookalike contest is Mavis of the "Hotel Transylvania" movies and series.

3. People 'simping' on Crispin and Basilio.

They've also got the hots for Maliksi, Aswang prince and even Tapia.

The Internet and its many thirst tweets! It's expected for the Kambal to gain much love from "Trese" viewers. They're no longer the guilty pleasures of OG (original) "Trese" fans who were crushing on them while they remain immovable on the black-and-white pages of Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo's graphic novels.

After Netflix, Crispin and Basilio are even hotter alive on screen! And no one's saying "crushing" now. It's "simping." Whatever that means, browsing through the "simping" posts show sexually explicit or implied memes and fan arts, proving that the Kambal are definitely the "it" guys of the moment.

"Trese" "simping" also extends to Maliksi, him with the tall, dark, brooding posture with the "animal power"; the impatient Aswang prince with the washboard abs; and even Capt. Guerrero's sidekick, Tapia, for those who are into the geeky look with black-rimmed glasses.

But simping isn't exclusive to the men of "Trese" though. Trese herself got her simps as well as the Wind Tribe leader, the Manananggal Tribe leader, Hannah and Ammie, and even Ibu's emissary.

Generally, "Trese" is loaded with physically appealing characters Internet users deemed worthy of simping.

4. Smartphones got nothing on 'Trese's' Nokia 3310.

Send this message to 10 friends or a manananggal will fly into your window ???? P.S. this is not a text scam!!! pic.twitter.com/VSliegnADY — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 8, 2021

Nokia could bask in this free marketing. Today's smartphones got nothing on the old look and sturdiness of the Nokia 3310. It's as hard as a stone and might be able to put a dent on an aswang's skull better than the sleek handphones in the market today.

What's best with "Trese's" 3310 is her speed dial to Santelmo for all her toasting and roasting needs. Who needs guns for the undead?

5. Shading and swipes on Philippine politics and authorities

Trese is addressing police brutality in the philippines WE NEED THIS TO STOP pic.twitter.com/xLi28tNLaI — #s (@NTagamolila) June 12, 2021

Budjette had said in many interviews that his main agenda when he wrote "Trese" was to come up with a good detective story. He wrote it in 2005, a far different political climate than today.

Even then, many viewers drew their own conclusions. Some of the dialogues are too familiar, like they've heard it before.

One such dialogue is "Change is coming" with the election campaign of Mayor Santamaria as the backdrop.

Another is of the detainee Raul Lazaro when he insisted Capt. Guerrero revealed his name. "None of you cops are saints. We're not people to you, we're just numbers, statistics," he spat at the good cop.

There's also Alexandra taking a jab at her costly electricity bill while on her way to confront Bagyong Lektro.

6. Beautiful Manila captured

The amazing background art of #Trese ang sobrang ganda ng details nya, I'm so happy we got an anime about my birth country!??????#TreseOnNetflix #TreseNetflix pic.twitter.com/GaB9mK4NnO — Fenrisk???????? (@FenriskArt) June 11, 2021

We got to thank art director Jojo Aguilar. The visuals of "Trese" are stunning and "life-like." The first five minutes of the series was commended for capturing the beautiful Manila sunset casting shadows on the cityscape, which some people noted reminded them of the Philippine flag.

If you want to know more about these trending social media posts, "Trese" is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

