







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
'Wag pa-onse!': Funny 'Trese' memes that could make your day
Alexandra Trese showing her 'Nokia 3310' (left); Runner-up in the "Trese" lookalike contest is Mavis of the "Hotel Transylvania" (right) movies and series.
Netflix via Twitter; Columbia Pictures

                     

                        

                           
'Wag pa-onse!': Funny 'Trese' memes that could make your day

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 7:22pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A show is truly a hit when people start making memes and fan art out of it, and "Trese" is a treasure trove for meme-crazy Filipinos.



The memes get better and better, ranging from the growing demand to produce a "Nuno-sized" Chocnut to thirst tweets for the hotness that are the Kambal, Crispin and Basilio.



Check out these funny and trending posts.



1. 'Biiiiggg' Choc-nut bar!



 






 



This was a wonderful surprise especially for the many Choc-nut "tirador" (eater).



"San makakuha ng ganito kalaking chocnut? We all need this," wrote @sskaitcomics on Twitter.



Makers of the beloved crumbly, peanut chocolate snack must now be rethinking about this possibility. Choc-nut tiradors must thank Nuno for the idea.



2.  Mikasa got fed up with Eren and went to the Philippines to become an 'aswang' hunter.



 






 



It's all over Twitter, Facebook and Reddit. This is probably the knee-jerk reaction of "Attack on Titan" fans. Fans of the recently finished manga had to still cope with how it ended, particularly between Eren and Mikasa.



Some fans also noted the striking similarity between tthe AOT character and Alexandra Trese. Some also pointed out that "Trese '' came out in 2005 while Kodansha began publishing "AOT" in 2009.



Some argued over the good points of each character, while others were taking in all the fun in strides.



Runner-up in the "Trese" lookalike contest is Mavis of the "Hotel Transylvania" movies and series.



3. People 'simping' on Crispin and Basilio.



 






 



They've also got the hots for Maliksi, Aswang prince and even Tapia.



The Internet and its many thirst tweets! It's expected for the Kambal to gain much love from "Trese" viewers. They're no longer the guilty pleasures of OG (original) "Trese" fans who were crushing on them while they remain immovable on the black-and-white pages of Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo's graphic novels.



After Netflix, Crispin and Basilio are even hotter alive on screen! And no one's saying "crushing" now. It's "simping." Whatever that means, browsing through the "simping" posts show sexually explicit or implied memes and fan arts, proving that the Kambal are definitely the "it" guys of the moment.



"Trese" "simping" also extends to Maliksi, him with the tall, dark, brooding posture with the "animal power"; the impatient Aswang prince with the washboard abs; and even Capt. Guerrero's sidekick, Tapia, for those who are into the geeky look with black-rimmed glasses.



But simping isn't exclusive to the men of "Trese" though. Trese herself got her simps as well as the Wind Tribe leader, the Manananggal Tribe leader, Hannah and Ammie, and even Ibu's emissary.



Generally, "Trese" is loaded with physically appealing characters Internet users deemed worthy of simping.



4. Smartphones got nothing on 'Trese's' Nokia 3310.



 






 



Nokia could bask in this free marketing. Today's smartphones got nothing on the old look and sturdiness of the Nokia 3310. It's as hard as a stone and might be able to put a dent on an aswang's skull better than the sleek handphones in the market today.



What's best with "Trese's" 3310 is her speed dial to Santelmo for all her toasting and roasting needs. Who needs guns for the undead?  



5. Shading and swipes on Philippine politics and authorities



 






 



Budjette had said in many interviews that his main agenda when he wrote "Trese" was to come up with a good detective story. He wrote it in 2005, a far different political climate than today.



Even then, many viewers drew their own conclusions. Some of the dialogues are too familiar, like they've heard it before.



One such dialogue is "Change is coming" with the election campaign of Mayor Santamaria as the backdrop.



Another is of the detainee Raul Lazaro when he insisted Capt. Guerrero revealed his name. "None of you cops are saints. We're not people to you, we're just numbers, statistics," he spat at the good cop.



There's also Alexandra taking a jab at her costly electricity bill while on her way to confront Bagyong Lektro.



6. Beautiful Manila captured



 






 



We got to thank art director Jojo Aguilar. The visuals of "Trese" are stunning and "life-like." The first five minutes of the series was commended for capturing the beautiful Manila sunset casting shadows on the cityscape, which some people noted reminded them of the Philippine flag.



If you want to know more about these trending social media posts, "Trese" is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.



RELATED: 'Perfect but...': Voice actor reviews Liza Soberano's 'Trese' Filipino dubbing


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      LIZA SOBERANO
                                                      NETFLIX
                                                      TRESE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Social media users celebrate Independence Day with #RP612Fic anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Social media users celebrate Independence Day with #RP612Fic anew


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Apart from observing the holiday, Independence Day in the Philippines means #RP612Fic or a modern way of telling the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Google launches doodle to commemorate Philippines' 123rd Independence Day
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Google launches doodle to commemorate Philippines' 123rd Independence Day


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
To celebrate the Philippines’ 123rd Independence Day, Google launched a doodle commemorating the country’s historical...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Basta may pangarap ka': Dialysis patient graduates from college
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Basta may pangarap ka': Dialysis patient graduates from college


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A dialysis patient from Candelaria, Quezon has been an inspiration to social media users after he graduated from college...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 INFOGRAPHIC: How to elevate your creative workspace in the WFH era
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
INFOGRAPHIC: How to elevate your creative workspace in the WFH era


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Creators always have the need for a dedicated workspace that inspires creativity and boosts productivity. This can be achieved...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here&rsquo;s everything you need to know about the Robinsons Fit and Fun Virtual Run
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Here’s everything you need to know about the Robinsons Fit and Fun Virtual Run


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Robinsons Supermarket, which has been consistent in encouraging and empowering Filipinos to make healthier choices, is bringing...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nugget saga is over': Among Us-shaped chicken nugget sold for P4.7 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
'Nugget saga is over': Among Us-shaped chicken nugget sold for P4.7 million


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
A McDonald's chicken nugget shaped like one of the crewmates of mobile game Among Us has been sold for $99,997 or P...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with