PE teacher's workout video with Myanmar coup in background goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — It was a case of being in the right place at the wrong time when a PE teacher in Myanmar accidentally shot a workout video with the coup in the background.

Khing Hnin Wai unwittingly caught a piece of history on February 1 when she only wanted to record a dance workout video.

In her Facebook post, she is seen wearing a black and yellow workout ensemble and a face mask.

She was energetically executing her workout routine to an upbeat Indonesian song outside of Myanmar's parliament building without knowing that armed vehicles were already waiting at the barricaded entrance a few meters away behind her.

In a translation by Coconuts Yangon, Khing Hnin Wai said she was filming a video for a fitness dance competition.

"The background scene and the music kind of match. I was filming the clip for a competition before the morning’s news came out. What a memory!" she said.

The Ministry of Education teacher added that she saw the helicopters and additional military convoys armed with heavy weapons. She was even given smiles by some of the officers.

As of this writing, her Facebook post has 542,000 views, 46,000 reactions, 2,200 comments and 15,000 shares.

On Monday, news broke out of a coup in Myanmar where pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi was reportedly detained. Some netizens in Myanmar also took to social media that their Internet was down and alleged that some TV and radio stations were shut down.