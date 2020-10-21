THE BUDGETARIAN
How to level up from 'friend zone': Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share tips
Engaged couple Neil Arce and Angel Locsin
Pilipino Star Ngayon/File
How to level up from 'friend zone': Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share tips
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce, who were known to be just friends in the past, shared tips on how to get out of friend zone.

In her their recent video blog on their YouTube channel, the engaged couple shared four tips for those people who want to level up their friendship into romantic ones.

Be sure of your feelings

Angel and Neil spent the first seven years of relationship as friends. The couple advised people who are starting to fall in love with their friends to be sure of their feelings before admitting their love.

“Kung hindi ka sigurado sa nararamdaman mo, please lang, huwag mong guluhin ang isip ng kaibigan mo. Siguraduhin mo munang hindi ito infatuation or disillusionment. Malaking bagay ang papasukin ninyo,” Angel said.

Expect awkwardness at first

According to the couple, it is normal to feel awkward to one another during the first days of being a couple.

“Trust us, makakaramdam kayo ng awkwardness talaga," Angel said.

“Normal na daanan niyo 'yung awkwardness. 'Wag kayong matakot d'yan,” Neil added.

Address each other as friends

It is also normal to have misunderstandings during the relationship. Neil and Angel, however, advised that couples need to still talk as friends.

“Hindi porke’t kilala ninyo ang isa’t isa ay alam niyo na ang iniisip ng isang tao,” Angel said.

“Kung paano niyo pinaguusapan 'yung mga bagay, gano'n din dapat ngayon. Walang magbabago, honest pa rin dapat. Talks as friends. Gano'n dapat,” Neil added.

Take risks

If it is the right love, all awkwardness and hardships will be worth it.

“For those who are afraid to take a risk, don’t. If that person really is your friend, they will want what is best for you and the two of you,” Angel said.

Taking a risk, she said, also means not being afraid to lose people in your life.

“If they leave, then it just means they weren’t meant to stay with you for the rest of your life."

