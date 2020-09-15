Angel Locsin shuts down breakup rumors with Neil Arce

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin debunked rumors that she and fiance Neil Arce have broken up.

In her Instagram account, the actress posted a screenshot of YouTube videos of the rumors in her IG story.

“Oh wow. Can’t believe some people would stoop this low," Angel wrote.

“Why do some people make this much effort to put me in a bad light? That is the question,” she added.

Angel and Neil, in an interview with "Rated K" last June, said that they have not yet decided on when their wedding will push through.

“Hindi namin pwedeng sabihin kung kailan 'yung exact date for security reasons and privacy ng mga bisita. Pero dapat this year and medyo malapit na siya,” Angel said.

“Parang masyadong maaga to decide kung tuloy or anong mangyayari. Hindi natin alam baka next week may vaccine na. Hindi na lang po kami magko-complain. Maghihintay na lang kami kung ano mang mangyayari,” she added.

RELATED: All set for Angel Locsin, Neil Arce wedding as soon as mass gathering allowed