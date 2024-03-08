Home cleaning, organizing: 5 eco-friendly tips

MANILA, Philippines — Harsh chemicals and synthetic cleaners once dominated the market when it comes to washing, cleaning and keeping the house spic and span.

Nobody fussed over whether it was harmful for the environment or not—this, despite knowing that every scrub left a carbon imprint on the planet. Today, the call for eco-friendly cleaners resounds loud and clear, as w bad goodbye to the era of harsh cleaners and a refreshing wave of eco-friendly alternatives reshape the way we clean up and clear out our mess.

Here, the experts at iWardrobes offer some important eco-friendly tips to tidy up:

Declutter mindfully

Declutter before cleaning up. Before starting your cleaning spree, take a mindful approach to decluttering. Evaluate each item in your wardrobe and ask yourself if it still serves a purpose or brings you joy. Donate used but still good clothing to local charities, use platforms such as Vinted, Depop or eBay, or organize a clothes swap with friends to give new life to your garments.

Repair and upcycle

Before discarding damaged clothing, consider if it can be repaired or upcycled. Basic sewing skills will come in handy when you need to mend tears or replace missing buttons. Get creative with upcycling old garments into new pieces or accessories, giving them a fresh lease on life and reducing waste.

Invest in quality pieces

When refreshing your wardrobe for the spring season, prioritize quality over quantity. Invest in timeless, well-made garments that are designed to last. Look for sustainable materials such as organic cotton, linen, or recycled fibers, which have a lower environmental impact compared to conventional fabrics.

Organize with sustainability in mind

When organizing your wardrobe, opt for sustainable storage solutions. Choose bamboo or recycled plastic hangers instead of traditional wire hangers. Utilize natural materials like cotton or canvas for storage bins and baskets. By selecting eco-friendly organizational tools, you can keep your space tidy while minimizing environmental impact.

Use natural cleaning products

Throw out chemical-laden cleaning products for eco-friendly alternatives. Go for natural ingredients such as vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice, which are effective at cleaning while being gentle on the environment. Using homemade cleaning solutions reduces your reliance on harsh chemicals, thus contributing to a healthier indoor environment and minimizing your environmental impact.