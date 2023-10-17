Lee Min Ho reveals how he shot SMDC commercial in Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Though Lee Min Ho starred in many Korean dramas and commercials before, the South Korean Hallyu star was still not comfortable seeing his new commercial for Filipino property developer SMDC.

At his fan meet last Sunday for SM’s 65th anniversary, the SMDC brand ambassador confessed: “I actually feel quite embarrassed to watch myself in the commercial.”

In the ad, Lee can be seen touring SMDC’s upcoming developments in the Philippines — although the commercial, he divulged, was actually shot in Korea.

“This shoot was in Korea, but thanks to the very work of our staff, we are able to recreate the lightings or the looks of the SMDC homes. I really had a fun time doing this shoot,” he said through an interpreter.

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate the 65th anniversary of SM. It’s an incredible company that is able to withstand 65 years and it’s an honor for me to be part of this brand too. And I’m very happy that they’ve given me the opportunity to meet you guys tonight,” he said.

“The fact that this company has been around for 65 years, it’s not an easy thing. I myself, I’ve debuted, it’s been 16, 17 years. To see this company survive for so long, that is the reason why, I really love this group.”

“We believe that Lee embodies the elegance of (what) our developments strive to be,” SMDC President Jose Mari Banzon said of Min Ho as endorser at his speech during the fan meet.

According to him, beyond just living spaces, the homes they are building aim to offer “attainable luxury” and “a complete lifestyle” designed by “world-class designers”. — Photo by SMDC via Instagram, video by Deni Bernardo

