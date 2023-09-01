^

Modern Living

'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 8:50am
'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house
Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 competes on stage in evening gown during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 15, 2021 (Philippine time).
Miss Universe/Benjamin Askinas

MANILA, Philippines — Former beauty queen and now host-actress Rabiya Mateo is feeling blessed after reflecting on her first car and the permanent home she bought for her family in Iloilo.

Rabiya posted on her Instagram account two photos of her in a black dress standing beside the red MG ZS she won after being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 right outside the house she bought for her mother last January.

According to the website of MG Philippines, the vehicle's price ranges from P848,000 to just over P1 million depending on which version of the SUV and the features they carry.

"Three years ago this seems to be impossible but this is the result of countless prayers and hard work. Reminding everyone, not to be scared to dream big!" Rabiya wrote in the post's caption, calling it the "power of manifestation."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

Among those who expressed their support for the "manifestation" were fellow pageant veterans MJ Lastimosa, Michele Gumabao, and her Miss Universe Philippines successor Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Kuya Kim Atienza, Rodjun Cruz, DJ Chacha, David Guison, and her boyfriend Jeric Gonzales.

"Proud of you always baby! Excited for more," Jeric wrote.

After finishing in the Top 21 of Miss Universe 2020 and crowning Beatrice as her successor, Rabiya signed a contract with GMA where she hosts "TikToClock" and appeared on the series "Agimat ng Agila," "First Lady," and currently "Royal Blood."

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo emotional over buying new house for family

vuukle comment

RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fancy a luxury golf course home? Here are 5 things to love at Golf Ridge in Filinvest Mimosa+ Clark
brandSpace
9 days ago

Fancy a luxury golf course home? Here are 5 things to love at Golf Ridge in Filinvest Mimosa+ Clark

By May Dedicatoria | 9 days ago
Gold Ridge, a luxury residential golf community offers low-density, mid-rise condominiums with generous cuts of one- to three-bedroom...
Modern Living
fbtw
Woman saves P113,000 monthly by living in Tesla car for over a year
August 16, 2023 - 9:09am

Woman saves P113,000 monthly by living in Tesla car for over a year

By Kristofer Purnell | August 16, 2023 - 9:09am
A Canadian woman traded the comforts of a permanent home for an electric car with her two pets as companions, and has...
Modern Living
fbtw
Jinkee Pacquiao flexes new GenSan mansion anew
August 7, 2023 - 2:27pm

Jinkee Pacquiao flexes new GenSan mansion anew

By Jan Milo Severo | August 7, 2023 - 2:27pm
Jinkee Pacquiao flexes her new General Santos mansion with husband Manny Pacquiao. 
Modern Living
fbtw
'It has to fit my lifestyle': Piolo Pascual describes ideal home
August 7, 2023 - 11:31am

'It has to fit my lifestyle': Piolo Pascual describes ideal home

By Jan Milo Severo | August 7, 2023 - 11:31am
Piolo Pascual described his ideal home and environment. 
Modern Living
fbtw
Cesar Montano talks about his family-oriented, picturesque address in Quezon City
July 16, 2023 - 11:50am

Cesar Montano talks about his family-oriented, picturesque address in Quezon City

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 16, 2023 - 11:50am
Actor Cesar Montano likes living in a quiet neighborhood with a scenic view and an amenity that addresses his love for b...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with