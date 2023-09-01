'Power of manifestation': Rabiya Mateo shows off first car, new family house

Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 competes on stage in evening gown during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 15, 2021 (Philippine time).

MANILA, Philippines — Former beauty queen and now host-actress Rabiya Mateo is feeling blessed after reflecting on her first car and the permanent home she bought for her family in Iloilo.

Rabiya posted on her Instagram account two photos of her in a black dress standing beside the red MG ZS she won after being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 right outside the house she bought for her mother last January.

According to the website of MG Philippines, the vehicle's price ranges from P848,000 to just over P1 million depending on which version of the SUV and the features they carry.

"Three years ago this seems to be impossible but this is the result of countless prayers and hard work. Reminding everyone, not to be scared to dream big!" Rabiya wrote in the post's caption, calling it the "power of manifestation."

Among those who expressed their support for the "manifestation" were fellow pageant veterans MJ Lastimosa, Michele Gumabao, and her Miss Universe Philippines successor Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Kuya Kim Atienza, Rodjun Cruz, DJ Chacha, David Guison, and her boyfriend Jeric Gonzales.

"Proud of you always baby! Excited for more," Jeric wrote.

After finishing in the Top 21 of Miss Universe 2020 and crowning Beatrice as her successor, Rabiya signed a contract with GMA where she hosts "TikToClock" and appeared on the series "Agimat ng Agila," "First Lady," and currently "Royal Blood."

