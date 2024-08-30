House repairs also welcome during rainy season, says adhesives firm

Regardless of the season, it’s never too late to patch up leaky roof using quality elastomeric sealants to get the job done.

Leaks on roofs and ceilings might lead to a rot and pose risks of molds that carry disease and trigger sickness among family members especially the young, according to Bostik Philippines.

Amid the rainy season, homeowners are encouraged to inspect their roofs as soon as the weather permits to assess the damage brought about by heavy rains, said Bostik, the Philippines’ leading elastomeric sealant manufacturer.

“Sources of leaks on roofs and ceilings may not be immediately visible to the naked eye that’s why inspections need to be thorough. We advise homeowners to do these inspections as weather permits for the safety of roofing experts and DIYers,” the company said in a statement.

Bostik encouraged homeowners to seek professional help when having their homes inspected to ensure that the workmanship is of good quality.

“When you have professional workers doing the repairs, there is warranty on the workmanship, which means the workers have to maintain high quality standards in the tools and equipment they use,” the company said.

The company also asked the public to double check the elastomeric sealants they buy from stores to ensure they only get the genuine products, as some vendors may sell some counterfeits.

Bostik has been aggressively pursuing individuals and enterprises caught distributing its products that have been deemed counterfeit. Charges have been filed against these individuals.

“While the operations of these counterfeit manufacturers have been crippled significantly, our company remains vigilant as we hunt down individuals or enterprises that are directly connected to this issue,” the company said. “We will not relent until all those responsible are put to justice as their operations put the homes of the general public at risk.”