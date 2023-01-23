^

Rabiya Mateo emotional over buying new house for family 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 6:09pm
Rabiya Mateo emotional over buying new house for familyÂ 
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as seen in Miss Universe's International Women's Day video.
Miss Universe via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Hardwork truly pays off for former beauty queen turned TV host Rabiya Mateo as she revealed that she has finally bought her family's brand new house. 

Rabiya shared her good news on her Instagram post via a video where she shared how she was able to buy her family's first house in Iloilo.  

"I'm kinda getting emotional kasi parang looking back then, parang it was so impossible for us to have a property kasi nagre-rent lang kami. Tapos no permanent address din. Nakailang lipat na rin ng bahay," said Rabiya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She thanked God for all the blessings she has been receiving ever since she joined the pageant and signed with GMA as one of its talents. 

She currently appears as a part-time host in "Unang Hirit." She is also among the hosts of the game show "TiktoClock."

Rabiya said she hopes that they will be able to make their simple two-storey house more beautiful in the coming years. 

“Alam ko mahirap, especially minsan nakakapagod din na maraming taong umaasa sa 'yo. But you should fuel to strive harder talaga kasi sobrang sarap sa feeling to be able to provide sa mga taong mahal mo,” Rabiya ended her video. 

