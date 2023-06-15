Rabiya Mateo continues search for biological dad in US

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as seen in Miss Universe's International Women's Day video.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rabiya Mateo will try to look for her long-lost dad Mohammed Abdullah Syed Moqueet Hashmi.

In a report by PEP, Rabiya said that she thinks that her dad is in Chicago.

"Ang alam ko nasa U.S. po siya, last state niya was Chicago," she said.

"I tried to look for him, even 'yung mga kasing-last name niya na taga-Chicago mine-message ko. Pero sad ending talaga palagi. Like, they don’t know my dad," she added.

She said that she knows that she will find her dad and see him again.

"Kasi in my heart I can feel na I'm gonna see him."

Rabiya said that she tried to look for her dad back in 2021 when she's competing in Miss Universe.

"Pero during that time, iba 'yung priority, like meet and greet, compete. 'Yung mindset nasa competition dapat, I have to win.

"And nu'ng kailangan ko nang umuwi, wala namang tsansa na kasi wala nang oras.

"So, siguro ngayon na I have the resources na, gusto kong maglaan po sana ng at least one month to be there and to look for him."

She and boyfriend Jeric Gonzales will try to go to US on her birthday this November to look for her dad.

"Kung papayagan ng schedule, I was… pinag-usapan namin ni Jeric, probably mga, during my birthday, November, kung papayagan ng management, gusto kong pumunta sa USA,” she said.

