^

Health And Family

Rabiya Mateo continues search for biological dad in US

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 3:29pm
Rabiya Mateo continues search for biological dad in US
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as seen in Miss Universe's International Women's Day video.
Miss Universe via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rabiya Mateo will try to look for her long-lost dad Mohammed Abdullah Syed Moqueet Hashmi.

In a report by PEP, Rabiya said that she thinks that her dad is in Chicago. 

"Ang alam ko nasa U.S. po siya, last state niya was Chicago," she said. 

"I tried to look for him, even 'yung mga kasing-last name niya na taga-Chicago mine-message ko. Pero sad ending talaga palagi. Like, they don’t know my dad," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

She said that she knows that she will find her dad and see him again. 

"Kasi in my heart I can feel na I'm gonna see him."

Rabiya said that she tried to look for her dad back in 2021 when she's competing in Miss Universe. 

"Pero during that time, iba 'yung priority, like meet and greet, compete. 'Yung mindset nasa competition dapat, I have to win.

"And nu'ng kailangan ko nang umuwi, wala namang tsansa na kasi wala nang oras.

"So, siguro ngayon na I have the resources na, gusto kong maglaan po sana ng at least one month to be there and to look for him."

She and boyfriend Jeric Gonzales will try to go to US on her birthday this November to look for her dad. 

"Kung papayagan ng schedule, I was… pinag-usapan namin ni Jeric, probably mga, during my birthday, November, kung papayagan ng management, gusto kong pumunta sa USA,” she said. 

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo emotional over buying new house for family

RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with