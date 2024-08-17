'Don't pressure yourself': Heart Evangelista gives tips to aspiring homeowners

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista gave tips to starting wealth builders on what to prioritize in building their home.

During the launch of RLC Residences’ Le Pont Media Showcase and Showroom Opening, Heart said aspiring homeowners do not need to pressure themselves into building their dream home.

“Well, first is life lesson. Don't pressure yourself too much. You know, that's hard to do. A day at a time, focus on your health. Health is wealth. You will earn it eventually,” she said.

“Number two, whenever you have your place, don't be pressured by what you see on social media. It's all about building your collection. So maybe invest on… well, you don't have to, because when you purchase RLC, you already have the raft, the lights are perfectly done, even like the bathroom, the things that you don't think about, the drainage is perfect na,” she added.

Heart emphasized that building a home should be a story in itself.

“So maybe when you build your collection, [it's] unti-unti. It's not about how beautiful it looks or kailangan agad-agad. It's slowly building it because each piece should have a story,” she said. “

“It doesn't have to look good. I mean, aspirational isn't like instant being rich. It's the story, it's the journey. That's the same with your home. So, never be pressured about how it looks. Just focus on the story,” she added.

RLC Residences marked the second half of the year with the showcase of the final tower of Le Pont Residences.

French for "The Bridge," the residential tower is located within the 31-hectare master-planned Bridgetowne Destination Estate (BDE) in Pasig City.

This premium high-rise property debuted its first tower in 2023 and it is near offices, a premium mall, and other establishments within the estate.

Speaking to members of the media during the event, John Richard Sotelo, RLC Residences' Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager, and Robinsons Land Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted that the performance of the first tower.

“In just one year and six months since launching the first tower, the net value has already appreciated by 8%, with current unit prices at P310,000 per square meter compared to the initial launch price of P286,000 per square meter. We are also proud to share that Le Pont Residences is actually the fastest selling property in the area since we launched the first building last year,” Sotelo said.

The second tower offers units with loggias so future residents can have enough space to attend to their everyday priorities. From one to three-bedroom units to bi-level penthouse options in Tower 1, the residences now offers executive one-bedroom and four-bedroom unit options in Tower.

RELATED: ‘The Heart Effect’: Company attests to Heart Evangelista’s power to actually influence buyers