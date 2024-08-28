Chef Tatung Sarthou's cooking made easier with new 20-in-1 cooker

MANILA, Philippines — Good news for serious home cooks and culinary enthusiasts who want to bring their cooking skills up a notch.

Thermomix, a multi-functional kitchen appliance, is now in the Philippines.

It takes over most of the chores and cooking functions that has to be done in the kitchen because it combines over 20 kitchen appliances into one compact unit. It can chop, mix, knead, steam, boil, and cook, all with precise temperature control and time management.

Thus, Filipino consumers and businesses can now enjoy the convenience and efficiency that Thermomix offers, reducing cooking time and effort while maintaining restaurant-quality meal preparation. The appliance is expected to appeal particularly to busy families and food enthusiasts who value both convenience and culinary excellence.

Those who are interested to get a unit of the newly launched appliance need not to worry about how long it might take to master it and be able to maximize its full potential. Thermomix is backed by Cookidoo, a digital recipe platform designed for Thermomix users, offering some 90,000 recipes from around the world.

The platform's user-friendly interface allows for seamless navigation and integration with the appliance. Cookidoo continuously updates with new recipes and seasonal collections.

As soon as Phuan’s Kitchen Concept Corporation got its official distributorship in the Philippines, a Thermomix Philippines Experience Center was built to offer the public an opportunity to discover and experience the kitchen appliance firsthand. The center is designed to provide interactive cooking sessions, demonstrations, and personalized consultations

Interested buyers who want to prove to themselves that they are making a wise investment before putting their hard-earned money down can visit the Experience Center and watch a live cooking demonstration or book a personalized cooking experience there before making an actual purchase.

Ribbon-cutting rites to officially open the Thermomix Philippines Experience Center.

In celebration of Thermomix’s arrival in the Philippines, the grand opening of Experience Center was held last June 15. The event featured speeches from prominent figures, including Guest of Honor Francisco “Paco” Magsaysay. Adding glamor and substance to the celebration was a cooking demonstration by celebrity Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou.

The cooking demonstration showcased the versatility and efficiency of the multi-cooker blending traditional Filipino flavors with modern techniques. Chef Tatung and Thermomix Philippines’ top officials, Chief Executive Officer Brandon Phuan and President Jenny Chan also signed a partnership contract on the same day.

