Joross Gamboa opens Quezon beachfront house for travelers

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 26, 2023 | 3:18pm
Joross Gamboa is the proud owner of a beachfront house in Sariaya, Quezon.
MANILA, Philippines — More and more stars are renting out their properties. Actor Joross Gamboa, for one, has opened his family's Quezon beachfront home to travelers.  

"Naghahanap ba kayo ng Beachfront place for Family and Friends? Try ninyo ang GAMBOA BEACHFRONT HOME super mag eenjoy kayong lahat dito, at safe pa para sa mga bata," he wrote on his Instagram. 

In one of his videos, the actor showed the backyard of his property in Sariaya, Quezon. 

Renters will be treated to a view of tall, coconut trees while enjoying a cool breeze. 

"So nagba-basketball ka habang ini-enjoy mo 'yung nature," Joross said. 

Apart from a half-court with a ring, his backyard also features an area for camping. He said that he will soon put up a mini-playground in the area. 

