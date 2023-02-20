Summer getaway? Neri Naig's Baguio rest house now for rent

Neri Naig opens her Baguio Hillside house for rent a year after acquiring her newest property.

MANILA, Philippines — Neri Naig is proving that she is money-smart with her investments. The actress counts the two-bedroom bungalow Baguio Hillside House among her newest properties.

Both she and her husband, Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda posted its rent notice on Instagram. It also has its dedicated page on Airbnb.

"Marami ring outdoor spaces para mas feel talaga ang ginaw ng Baguio. May space din para sa ihawan," Neri wrote on her Instagram.

Her hillside property can host 11 people or more and has a staff house for the driver and household staff.

"Ang the best tambayan namin sa pergola 'yung pa-sunset na hanggang pagabi dahil super ganda ng view. Pero kakailanganin ng makapal na jacket. Pwede ring mag-bonfire habang tamang tambay with family and friends," she continued.

The two bedrooms have two queen beds and one small double bed. The bungalow also features a dedicated workspace, free parking, kitchen and private patio or balcony. Rent price starts at P10,000.

