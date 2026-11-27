12 years later: Mandarin Oriental Makati reopens with more Filipino features

MANILA, Philippines — The Mandarin Oriental Makati reopened its doors in the heart of Makati's central business district, 50 years since the hotel first opened on the corner of Makati Avenue and Paseo de Roxas.

The hotel has now moved across the street and stands over the Ayala Triangle Gardens, officially welcoming guests again a day after the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 26, 2026.

Special guests for the event were President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Makati mayor Nancy Binay, and executives from Ayala and the hotel itself.

A ceremonial check-in was observed featuring German expatriate Frank Schuengel — the last guest to check out of the original Mandarin Oriental Makati when it closed on Sept. 9, 2014 — and duty manager Rakko Olivares, who attended to him that day.

Ayala Corp. chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala shared in a speech that over a hundred salvaged architectural elements from Philippine ancestral homes were reassembled for the now contemporary building.

Surrounding different areas of the hotel are commissioned artworks by Olivia d’Aboville, MM Yu, Stephanie Comilang, Ryan Villamael, and Jon and Hanna Pettyjohn.

Other Filipino elements evident in the reopened hotel are staff members clothed in uniforms designed by Rajo Laurel and footwear made by Marikina shoemakers.

Each of the 275 rooms, including 25 suites, have signature robes made from binakol woven, dyed, and finished by more than a hundred Abra artisans.

All rooms also have floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets, and laundry valet service so that guests can have maximum privacy during their stay.

Some of the deluxe rooms with a 50 square meter area — the largest of its category in the city — have their toilets separate from the bath area.

The larger junior suites at 72 square meters have views of either the Ayala Triangle Gardens or Makati skyline, as well as non-mounted televisions that can be moved around.

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Bigger rooms are the deluxe suite at 120 square meters and the massive presidential suite at 280 square meters with two bedrooms.

Guests who stay in Club rooms and suites can enjoy the hotel's Club Lounge access and personalized services like 24-hour butler assistance.

The new Mandarin Oriental Makati additionally touts itself as the biggest live-in space and only pet-friendly luxury hotel in Makati and Bonifacio Global City combined.

A testament to the latter is that dogs are allowed to stay in the hotel's all-day dining restaurant ILÓY, which also serves food and beverages to the 25-meter outdoor pool (also overlooking the gardens) during the day then from the nearby Layara upon nightfall.

Other dining venues are the Cantonese restaurant Bì Luò, the speakeasy Alambik, and aptly named The Lounge on the ground floor. Arriving next year are a fitness center and The Spa as part of the hotel's wellness offerings.

The pillar-free 740-square-meter Grand Hall beneath an eight-metre ceiling can host up to a thousand people, while more intimate occasions can be held in The Study and The Salon.

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