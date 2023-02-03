^

Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo show Las Vegas home overlooking Red Canyon

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 3:26pm
Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado has bought a Las Vegas property as seen on the Instagram Story of the actress.
MANILA, Philippines — After a successful filming of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," Dennis Trillo is off to Las Vegas to see his and wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado, in their Las Vegas property that overlooks the famous Red Canyon. 

It's not a new property per se. In a column by Reggee Bonoan in Bandera, it was revealed that the Vegas property was bought by the couple two years ago and was only turned over to them last November. 

Jennylyn flew there first with her nine-month-old baby girl, Dylan, and Dennis followed after wrapping up his filming of the top-rating historical portal fantasy that is airing its final two weeks. 

The actress posted the two-storey house with an overhead garage door on her Instagram Story two days ago. She simply captioned it with "Thank you, Lord" with a heart emoji. 

According to the actress' manager Becky Aguila, the property is located in Summerlin Residential Community, Las Vegas Valley of Southern Nevada in the United States.

