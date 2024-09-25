Janine Gutierrez investing in land for 'forever bahay'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janine Gutierrez has bought and is investing in a piece of land where she plans to build her "dream home."

In an interview with Pilipino Star Ngayon writer and editor Salve Asis, Janine confirmed she bought land to build a house for herself — this is as she currently lives in a condo — though she doesn't have enough time yet to devote to construction.

"Parang hindi ko na lang minadali. Kasi nu'ng una parang nagmamadali ako eh pero parang hindi kasi kaya sa sobrang busy ng schedule," Janine explained. "So siguro 'pag may free time na lang doon ko na lang aasikasuhin."

Janine envisions her "pang-forever na bahay" having four bedrooms and a place where her family can stay during Christmas or New Year, "Bilang panganay, palagi ako 'yung pinupuntahan... gusto ko lang ng bahay na pwede kaming lahat."

Apart from the land, Janine's other investments are in the nail salon I Do Nails with several other friends, one of whom owns the whole franchise.

The actress also told Salve she isn't rushing the production on the documentary for her grandmother Pilita Corrales, directed by "Sunday Beauty Queens" filmmaker Baby Ruth Villarama.

"Baka next year pa. Or next next. Parang no rush. Gusto ko lang talaga na magawa ng maayos 'yung legacy ni Mamita," Janine said.

"I think 'pag nalaman din ng mga tao 'yung struggles ni Mamita and how hardworking she is and 'yung rise niya to being 'Asia's Queen of Song.' Sobrang nakaka-inspire kasi 'yung kwento niya. So 'yun din 'yung gusto ko sana i-share sa mga tao."

