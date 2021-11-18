Rabiya Mateo now officially a Kapuso

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is now officially a Kapuso.

The beauty queen signed her contract with GMA Network earlier today.

In a report by GMA News, Rabiya said she’s emotional because she has fulfilled her dream to become an actress.

"To be honest, kanina, para akong maiiyak," Rabiya said.

"Because, it's the joy talaga of fulfilling another dream. Of the trust na ibinigay sa'yo ng network to give you projects," she added.

The beauty queen from Iloilo said she’s grateful to GMA for believing in her potential.

"To be honest, I am not that well-experienced pero they believed in the potential that they saw in me," she said.

"Ako, I am just grateful. I am just honored to be here to be part of the GMA family," she added.

