A women’s toast to a ladies’ man

Good things come to those who wait.” This saying definitely rings true to your columnist, as after two years of having virtual birthday celebrations, I was finally able to commemorate my special day in the company of my close friends.

Held at the topnotch dining outlet The Grand Kitchen of five-star luxury hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, this memorable event gathered my empowered women friends, as well as my old and new loyal friends who have been instrumental to the success of my long-term stay in the entertainment, lifestyle, and public relations sphere.

I was especially honored by the Grand Hyatt’s generous support, particularly from Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri and Grand Hyatt Manila general manager and area vice president Gottfried Bogensperger. We all partook of a hearty and delicious lunch prepared by the excellent chefs.

The event highlight was a fashion show for charity entitled “The Vibrant Colors of Manila” featuring models in elegant and stylish creations by the country’s top designers. Several guests were lucky to win exciting prizes during the raffle. Those present also got to shop and purchase lovely items and products from Carmen Afzelius, Lilibeth Campos, and Puressentiel.

“The Vibrant Colors of Manila” fashion show models (from left) Georgette Wilson, Carmen Afzelius, Marlan Manguba, Connie Garcia, Howie and Maru Go, Chuchi Villar, Angel Fen-ton, Jet Capina, and Marilyn de Mesa.

It was truly a wonderful way to celebrate not only my birthday but also thanksgiving, friendship, and mission. Our hearts are one — we all believe that commerce and humanitarianism always go together, and whatever blessings we receive, we need to pay forward to those who need it most.

Many thanks to Marissa Fenton for the invaluable support as head of The Vibrant Colors of Manila fashion show team; DMark Beauty Corporation CEO Nikki Tang for the beauty packs; Tita Trillo of Titania Wines for the overflowing wines; Richard Tiu for the birthday cake; Nedy Tantoco of Rustan’s and Winnie Go and Willin Chan of Beabi for our beautiful giveaways; Grace Co of Temple Spa; and Albert Andrada for the raffle gift of a gown.

Kudos to my president Roselle Rebano for orchestrating the birthday celebration. Thank you for an unforgettable party, ladies, and let’s await a new and exciting project to happen soon.

Fashion show models (from left) Sophia Montemayor, Nikki Gilladoga, Shirley Sobremonte, Dr. Jennie Diaz, Mhel Pechera, Merci Padolina, Joyce Pilarsky, Malou Martinez, and Prescy Yulo.

